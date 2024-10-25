TAYLORSVILLE — The Utah Department of Public Safety is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event Friday, while reminding families to make safety a priority this holiday.

Last year, they had around 4,000 attendees and are expecting even bigger numbers this year.

“We are the biggest trunk-or-treat event in the state, so if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all the fun, that’s where to be,” said Cpl. Luis Silva with Utah Highway Patrol.

The event gives families a chance to interact with first responders in a casual environment.

“We expect to have law enforcement there, not just highway patrol, but also local agencies,” Silva said. “We’ll have our helicopter there, our dive team, our SWAT team, other agencies like EMS and firefighters, so we’re hoping to get all these agencies in for one big event.”

Silva said it’s a great opportunity to get to know what these local departments do — all of which have a common goal of keeping communities safe, which Silva said should be top of mind for anyone participating in holiday festivities.

“Safety is the number one priority that should be on everyone’s mind,” he said. “When you’re planning your trick-or-treat nights, make sure you’re dressed appropriately. Carry flashlights, glow sticks, anything that helps illuminate you and make you more visible. And if you’re driving, pay attention, slow down, and be cautious in the neighborhoods.”

DPS’s Trunk or Treat event will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-8 pm at 4501 S 2700 W (northeast field).