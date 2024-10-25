On the Site:
GOOD NEWS

Looking out for the Good: Two Utah soccer players win big for Tonga national team

Oct 25, 2024, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah soccer players helped Tonga’s national team make history by earning the team’s first-ever bronze.

In September, Kuria Malohifo’ou and Cienna Filimoeatu played in the under-16 women’s championship for football with the Tonga National team. Both are from Utah County and were invited to represent the island.

“The fans were crazy,” Filimoeatu said. “We had a bunch of people holding up the flags and stuff screaming. It was awesome.”

Malohifo’ou says it’s an experience she’ll always cherish.

“It hit me more in my heart to understand that this was such a big thing for them and back home.”

Both girls plan on playing for Tonga next year – most likely with the group that starts with ages 19. Their goal is to make it to the FIFA World Cup.

Two Utah soccer players helped Tonga's national team make history by earning the team's first-ever bronze. (Courtesy Kuli Malohifo'ou)

