Utah Hockey Club Making Roster Moves After Punchless Homestand

Oct 25, 2024, 2:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Veteran Nick Bjugstad is expected to make his season debut tomorrow night against the LA Kings. The 14-year veteran missed the season’s first eight games with an upper-body injury.

Utah Hockey Club hopes Bjugstad can add some scoring punch to an offensive unit that has been outscored 9-1 in its past two games.

RELATED: Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche

The 6’6 center has played 694 games in his NHL career, adding 149 goals and 162 assists in his career. Bjugstad had 22 goals and 23 assists in 76 games with the Coyotes last season.

He scored a career-high 24 goals with 19 assists in the 2014-15 season while with the Florida Panthers.

Utah HC places Kailer Yamamoto on waivers.

In a somewhat surprising move, Utah Hockey Club placed Kailer Yamamoto on waivers after three largely uneventful games with the club.

The 5’9 right winger has played 306 NHL games over eight seasons, scoring 58 goals and adding 76 assists.

Yamamoto was -1 in three games for Utah Hockey Club.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah HC will travel to Southern California on Saturday, October 26, to face the Los Angeles Kings. The puck drops at 2 p.m.MT.

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

