Worker dies from job site injuries, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker died on a job site in the area of 3600 South 500 West on Friday, police said.

Detective R. Alvarez with the Salt Lake City Police Department said a 30-year-old had died due to injuries sustained at the job site. No other injuries were reported.

Alvarez said the man was an employee at Diamond Tree.

The nature of his injuries and the cause of the injuries were not immediately released.

Police have not released the identity of the man. OSHA responded to the scene along with police.