On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Worker dies from job site injuries, police say

Oct 25, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A worker died on a job site in the area of 3600 South 500 West on Friday, police said.

Detective R. Alvarez with the Salt Lake City Police Department said a 30-year-old had died due to injuries sustained at the job site. No other injuries were reported.

Alvarez said the man was an employee at Diamond Tree.

The nature of his injuries and the cause of the injuries were not immediately released.

Police have not released the identity of the man. OSHA responded to the scene along with police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

generic emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Worker dies from job site injuries, police say

A worker died on a job site in the area of 3600 South 500 West on Friday, police said.

4 hours ago

Andy Maxwell is seen in this undated photo on his GoFundMe page following a deadly wrong-way crash....

Mary Culbertson and Jacob Freeman, KSL TV

Victim in Millard County wrong-way crash is SLC firefighter

The Utah Department of Public Safety released the identity of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in Millard County on Thursday, Oct. 17. Additionally, the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the other driver in the collision is a firefighter.

7 hours ago

The strip of land called Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas, seen here from Royal Caribbean's Navig...

Averi Kremposky, WESH

Search suspended after 66-year-old woman falls from cruise ship out of Florida, US Coast Guard says

The search for a 66-year-old woman who fell from a Taylor Swift-themed cruise on Tuesday night has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard has announced.

1 day ago

Tooele community gathered Oct. 23, 2024, to raise money for RaNay Jane Rudie, 68, who succumbed to ...

Garna Mejia

Community support for victim of 2023 Tooele semitruck crash on Main Street

Nearly a year since Main Street became a real life horror scene, the community is still reeling, trying to recover. On Wednesday, dozens came together in support of one of the victims of that tragedy.

2 days ago

James Marshall (left), Kylie Marshall (center) and their one-year-old (right) are pictured on Wedne...

Dan Rascon

Baby in stroller hit by driver who police say was high on marijuana thrown 43 feet

A mother and her two kids from Grantsville are lucky to be alive after the baby in the stroller was hit by a car and thrown 43 feet through the air. The car also knocked the mother to the ground.

2 days ago

(Colorado City)...

Carlysle Price

One person killed in head-on crash in Ogden Canyon

One person has died following a crash in Ogden Canyon Wednesday afternoon.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Worker dies from job site injuries, police say