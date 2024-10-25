On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Salt Lake City police arrest two Los Angeles murder suspects

Oct 25, 2024, 3:54 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

Salt Lake City Police Department squad car behind police tape...

FILE — A Salt Lake City Police Department squad car at a Salt Lake City crime scene. (SLCPD)

(SLCPD)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police officers arrested two people early Thursday morning who are accused in Los Angeles of aggravated robbery and murder, police said.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers performed a traffic stop on a car that was reported stolen in Los Angeles, the Salt Lake City Police Department said. According to probable cause documents for the suspects, the registered owner of the car was dead.

Police located the car in the area of 450 West 600 North with both suspects inside. They safely arrested both 21-year-old Jasani Johnson and 20-year-old Wynter Smith, and booked them into the Salt Lake County Metropolitan Jail on charges of motor vehicle theft and obstruction of justice, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said that Los Angeles police were in the process of getting a warrant to transport the two suspects back to California, where they are accused of murder and aggravated robbery.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake County leaders say bond aims to help low level offenders, citizen group pushes back

Salt Lake County is asking its residents to bond for money to combine two county jails into one and create a new facility aimed at getting support for low-level offenders.

29 minutes ago

Jennifer Gledhill approaching her lawyer during the hearing on Oct. 25, 2025....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Cottonwood Heights mom accused of murdering husband ordered again not to contact children

The judge overseeing the case for a Cottonwood Heights mother accused of murdering her children said she cannot contact her children, but he would be willing to make exceptions in the future.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police Department squad car behind police tape...

Jacob Freeman

Salt Lake City police arrest two Los Angeles murder suspects

Salt Lake City police officers arrested two people early Thursday morning who are accused in Los Angeles of aggravated robbery and murder, police said.

3 hours ago

FILE - Lil Durk poses in the press room with the award for best melodic rap performance for "All My...

Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida on federal charges that he paid for the attempted 2022 revenge killing of rapper Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, a shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin.

6 hours ago

New information in the murder of Utah National Guardsman, Matthew Johnson, reveals a contradiction ...

Andrew Adams

Police arrest parents of woman charged with murdering husband in his sleep

The parents of a woman accused of killing national guardsman as he slept have been arrested for hiding key details from police.

20 hours ago

Colten Johansen speaking to KSL TV in 2021....

Michael Houck and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Ogden police school resource officer arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A school resource officer for the Ogden Police Department has been fired after allegations of sexually exploiting a minor and tampering with evidence on Thursday night.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Salt Lake City police arrest two Los Angeles murder suspects