Salt Lake City police arrest two Los Angeles murder suspects

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police officers arrested two people early Thursday morning who are accused in Los Angeles of aggravated robbery and murder, police said.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, officers performed a traffic stop on a car that was reported stolen in Los Angeles, the Salt Lake City Police Department said. According to probable cause documents for the suspects, the registered owner of the car was dead.

Police located the car in the area of 450 West 600 North with both suspects inside. They safely arrested both 21-year-old Jasani Johnson and 20-year-old Wynter Smith, and booked them into the Salt Lake County Metropolitan Jail on charges of motor vehicle theft and obstruction of justice, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said that Los Angeles police were in the process of getting a warrant to transport the two suspects back to California, where they are accused of murder and aggravated robbery.