Roads to Understanding: Why Uintah County homeowners say energy affects everything

VERNAL — The Uintah Basin has long been Utah’s major source of oil, gas, and coal, so it’s no surprise that energy production is a major concern for residents.

For small business owners like Jerry Haslam, the owner of The Sloppy Pig BBQ and Bakery, keeping up with the cost of living in rural communities is challenging.

“The cost of everything associated with making food, the deliveries of the food, the cost associated with having to pick it up, the fuel used, the surcharges,” he said. “The price of food and what we have to charge our customers. It’s unsustainable. It is 100% unsustainable.”

Customers like Kalene Gamble, who is also a business owner and realtor, agree with Haslam that something needs to change. Gamble said the overall cost of living is forcing people out of the Uintah Basin while making homeownership seemingly unattainable for younger generations.

“Probably in the last three or four months, I’ve had probably four people that have been in a situation where they have become homeless and had to move in with family or into a camper because of the lack of housing,” Gamble said.

She said she would like to see interest rates come down and more affordable housing come in. As a realtor, she’s been hired to sell her fair share of rentals, and it can be really tough.

“I’ve had tenants literally in tears and crying and angry because there’s no place to go. and so we’re seeing an increase of people that are becoming homeless, that are hard-working people because of the crisis that we have,” Gamble said.

Most residents told KSL TV that how oil and fuel are produced in the area is always a major topic, even more so as the presidential elections approach.

“There’s no segment of the energy industry in a society that the energy industry does not affect. Get out of the way. These people know how to do it,” Haslam said.

Haslam and Gamble believe too much regulation makes it tough to keep energy affordable while threatening jobs in places like eastern Utah.

“We’re concerned about the oil and gas industry. You know, how is that going to affect us because our community thrives off of that,” Gamble said.

The two business owners said the price of fuel impacts the cost of supplies, which can hurt anyone’s ability to make ends meet and stay in their hometown. Haslam’s final message to Utahns who are upset; “Get your butts off the couch and go vote.”