On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Cottonwood Heights mom accused of murdering husband ordered again not to contact children

Oct 25, 2024, 5:11 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The attorney for Jennifer Gledhill claimed in a hearing on Friday that her parents’ arrests seem like prosecutors trying to take everything away from her.

He said prosecutors are trying to “set everything that my client loves on fire,” saying there was no new information leading to the parents’ arrests.

Gledhill, 41, is accused of murdering her husband, whose body has not been found. She was charged on Oct. 15 with murder, a first-degree felony; five counts of obstruction of justice and drug possession with intent to distribute, second-degree felonies; plus abuse or desecration of a dead body and witness tampering, third-degree felonies.

Thomas Gledhill, 71, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, were arrested Thursday for investigation of obstruction of justice in the case of Matthew Johnson’s death, accused of aiding their daughter in cleaning up the crime.

Jennifer Gledhill's attorney, Jeremy Deus, speaking to the judge about the protective order.

Jennifer Gledhill’s attorney, Jeremy Deus, speaking to the judge about the protective order. (KSL TV)

Jennifer Gledhill’s attorney, Jeremy Deus, asked the judge overseeing Gledhill’s case to reconsider a protective order preventing her from contacting her children. He said their father is “missing” and their mom has been taken away, and not hearing from her could be damaging.

“In a situation where kids deserve to hear that their mother is thinking about them and she loves them … she can’t do that,” he said.

He said contact should be considered in the juvenile court, where the children would have an attorney representing their interests.

Third District Judge Adam Mow said he would take away the protective order, saying he did not think this was what that law was designed for, but he issued a no-contact order. This means essentially the same thing for Gledhill, but now there is no criminal penalty attached to the order.

Lawyer claims woman charged with killing Utah guardsman used protective order as litigation tactic

He told Gledhill he would consider exceptions to the order in the future, especially if attorneys agree to certain terms.

“I do recognize … that is a limitation not only on Ms. Gledhill, but also on the children,” he said.

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Emily Paulos argued in favor of no contact, saying it is an ongoing investigation and Gledhill is charged with multiple counts of obstructing justice. She said the children are potential victims and witnesses.

Paulos said the children are placed with family and under the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

This story may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake County leaders say bond aims to help low level offenders, citizen group pushes back

Salt Lake County is asking its residents to bond for money to combine two county jails into one and create a new facility aimed at getting support for low-level offenders.

59 minutes ago

Jennifer Gledhill approaching her lawyer during the hearing on Oct. 25, 2025....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Cottonwood Heights mom accused of murdering husband ordered again not to contact children

The judge overseeing the case for a Cottonwood Heights mother accused of murdering her husband said she cannot contact her children, but he would be willing to make exceptions in the future.

2 hours ago

FILE - Lil Durk poses in the press room with the award for best melodic rap performance for "All My...

Terry Spencer, Associated Press

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing

Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida on federal charges that he paid for the attempted 2022 revenge killing of rapper Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station, a shooting that resulted in the death of Rondo's cousin.

6 hours ago

New information in the murder of Utah National Guardsman, Matthew Johnson, reveals a contradiction ...

Andrew Adams

Police arrest parents of woman charged with murdering husband in his sleep

The parents of a woman accused of killing national guardsman as he slept have been arrested for hiding key details from police.

21 hours ago

The neighbor carrying a firearm while walking towards students, who are getting off a school bus....

Garna Mejia

Families express concern over armed man near school bus stop

For weeks, a neighbor has been parading around the neighborhood with a semiautomatic rifle and a handgun, but now they say he’s taking it too far.

22 hours ago

A Wayne County man convicted of kidnapping a Snow College student has been ordered to serve at leas...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Man sent to prison for kidnapping, sexual abuse of Snow College student

A Wayne County man convicted of kidnapping a Snow College student has been ordered to serve at least one year and up to 20 years in prison.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Cottonwood Heights mom accused of murdering husband ordered again not to contact children