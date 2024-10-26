Families prepare for ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration at Thanksgiving Point

LEHI — It’s a holiday steeped in tradition and family ties known as Day of the Dead. The holiday is observed on Nov. 1 and 2, but on Saturday and Sunday, Thanksgiving Point will showcase dozens of “ofrendas.”

“It’s important for us to know our roots,” said Norma Carver, who is preparing an ofrenda for Day of the Dead celebrations.

The Day of the Dead, observed Nov. 1 and 2 in Mexico and parts of Central America, is a holiday on which the spirits of deceased loved ones and ancestors are believed to return from the spirit world to mingle with the living.

Carver carefully sprinkles marigold petals on the intricate altar known as an “ofrenda.” The marigold is believed to connect the worlds of the living and the dead.

“It means we are opening the way for all the dead ones to come,” Carver said. “The veil is so thin that you’re able to see, have those spiritual experiences with your loved ones.”

The multiple levels of the altar represent the various stages of life or division between heaven and earth. The “alebrijes” or spirit animals are thought by some to guide each soul. The traditional “Pan de Muertos,” also known as the “Bread of the Dead,” is only baked this time of year to welcome those who have departed.

One of the most important elements of an ofrenda is the pictures of loved ones. The ofrendas are personalized with the favorite items and foods of a family’s ancestors.

At times, Carver said the presence of departed relatives is undeniable.

“My dad’s picture frame cracked a little as I was setting it up. It’s just a sign, I can tell he’s with me already,” Carver said.

Carver said the special holiday strengthens family ties over generations.

“Death is not the end. It’s just the beginning,” she said. “We celebrate death. We honor the people who are not here because we know they are in a better place.”

The Red Ban at Thanksgiving Point will be transformed with ofrendas just like Carver’s. Visitors can see the ofrendas on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.