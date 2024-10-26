On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Families prepare for ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration at Thanksgiving Point

Oct 25, 2024, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

LEHI — It’s a holiday steeped in tradition and family ties known as Day of the Dead. The holiday is observed on Nov. 1 and 2, but on Saturday and Sunday, Thanksgiving Point will showcase dozens of “ofrendas.”

“It’s important for us to know our roots,” said Norma Carver, who is preparing an ofrenda for Day of the Dead celebrations.

Norma Carver preparing ofrenda for Day of the Dead celebrations at Thanksgiving Point on Oct. 25, 2024

Norma Carver preparing ofrenda for Day of the Dead celebrations at Thanksgiving Point on Oct. 25, 2024. (KSL TV)

The Day of the Dead, observed Nov. 1 and 2 in Mexico and parts of Central America, is a holiday on which the spirits of deceased loved ones and ancestors are believed to return from the spirit world to mingle with the living.

Carver carefully sprinkles marigold petals on the intricate altar known as an “ofrenda.” The marigold is believed to connect the worlds of the living and the dead.

“It means we are opening the way for all the dead ones to come,” Carver said. “The veil is so thin that you’re able to see, have those spiritual experiences with your loved ones.”

An "ofrenda" prepared to celebrate the Day of the Dead.

An “ofrenda” prepared to celebrate the Day of the Dead. (KSL TV)

The multiple levels of the altar represent the various stages of life or division between heaven and earth. The “alebrijes” or spirit animals are thought by some to guide each soul. The traditional “Pan de Muertos,” also known as the “Bread of the Dead,” is only baked this time of year to welcome those who have departed.

One of the most important elements of an ofrenda is the pictures of loved ones. The ofrendas are personalized with the favorite items and foods of a family’s ancestors.

“Pan de Muertos” also known as the "Bread of the Dead" at one of the ofrenda's.

“Pan de Muertos” also known as the “Bread of the Dead” at one of the ofrendas. (KSL TV)

At times, Carver said the presence of departed relatives is undeniable.

“My dad’s picture frame cracked a little as I was setting it up. It’s just a sign, I can tell he’s with me already,” Carver said.

Carver said the special holiday strengthens family ties over generations.

“Death is not the end. It’s just the beginning,” she said. “We celebrate death. We honor the people who are not here because we know they are in a better place.”

The Red Ban at Thanksgiving Point will be transformed with ofrendas just like Carver’s. Visitors can see the ofrendas on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween Handbook: Spooky events to hit in Utah this October

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

One of the decorations at the Thanksgiving Point Day of the Dead celebration planned for Oct. 26 an...

Garna Mejia

Families prepare for ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration at Thanksgiving Point

Many communities across the state are celebrating Day of the Dead this weekend, a little earlier than traditional celebrations.

50 minutes ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Emma Benson

Department of Public Safety to host annual Trunk or Treat, urges safety during Halloween festivities

The Utah Department of Public Safety is hosting its fourth annual Trunk or Treat event Friday, while reminding families to make safety a priority this holiday.

6 hours ago

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap ...

Carlysle Price

Drake offers Utahns a freebie for birthday celebration

Canadian rapper Drake is celebrating his birthday on Oct. 24, and has partnered with one restaurant to celebrate with Utahns with a freebie.

2 days ago

ScrubaDub Car Wash, which has locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine, ha...

Breana Pitts, WBZ via CNN

Pumpkin spice car washes raising money for Boston non-profit

Pumpkin spice seems to be everywhere this time of year - from coffee to pie, candles and beer. Now you can add a car wash to the list and it's helping a good cause.

2 days ago

Target is slashing prices again. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Target is cutting prices on 2,000 items ahead of the holiday shopping season

Target is slashing prices on more than 2,000 items, marking the second time this year that the retailer cut customer costs as it attempts to attract inflation-weary shoppers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

3 days ago

A haunted house in Queens is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured....

Derick Waller, CNN

Haunted house facing multiple lawsuits over alleged injuries

A haunted house in Queens, New York is being sued by several individuals who say they were seriously injured.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Families prepare for ‘Day of the Dead’ celebration at Thanksgiving Point