Biden apologizes to Native Americans for abusive government-funded boarding schools

Oct 25, 2024, 7:02 PM

President Joe Biden speaks at the Gila Crossing Community School in the Gila River Indian Community...

President Joe Biden speaks at the Gila Crossing Community School in the Gila River Indian Community reservation in Laveen, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL WILLIAMS, CNN


(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday formally apologized to Native Americans for what he described as “one of the most horrific chapters in American history,” government-funded boarding schools that abused indigenous children and forced them to assimilate over a 150-year period.

“Quite frankly, there is no excuse that this apology took 150 years to make,” Biden said in Laveen, Arizona, after calling for a moment of silence to “remember those lost and the generations living with that trauma.”

At least 18,000 children were taken from their families and forced to attend more than 400 boarding schools across 37 states or then-territories between 1819 and 1969. Three years ago, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, commissioned the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative to review the schools’ impacts on Native Americans.

Their final report, issued this summer, found at least 973 Native American children died while attending these federal boarding schools.

“As president,” Biden said on Friday, “I believe it is important that we do know there were generations of native children stolen, taken away to places they didn’t know, with people they never met, who spoke a language they had never heard.”

“Native communities silenced – their children’s laughter and play were gone,” he added. “… Children abused emotionally, physically and sexually abused, forced into hard labor, some put up for adoption without the consent of their birth parents, some left for dead and unmarked graves.”

Children who returned home, the president added, were “wounded in body and spirit.”

Biden’s remarks were made at the Gila Crossing Community School outside of Phoenix. It’s the first time he has visited Indian Country as president and the first time in 10 years a sitting president has visited tribal lands. Then-President Barack Obama paid a visit to the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in 2014.

Biden acknowledged that “no apology can or will make up for what was lost during the darkness of the federal boarding school policy.”

But, the president added, “we’re finally moving forward into the light.”

The president was briefly interrupted during his remarks by two pro-Palestine protesters. He paused his speech to say that the killing of people in Gaza “has to stop.”

CNN’s Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

President Joe Biden speaks at the Gila Crossing Community School in the Gila River Indian Community...

Biden apologizes to Native Americans for abusive government-funded boarding schools

President Joe Biden has done something that no other sitting U.S. president has: He apologized for the systemic abuse generations of Indigenous children endured at the hands of the federal government.

5 minutes ago

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

Lindsay Aerts

Salt Lake County leaders say bond aims to help low level offenders, citizen group pushes back

Salt Lake County is asking its residents to bond for money to combine two county jails into one and create a new facility aimed at getting support for low-level offenders.

27 minutes ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah legislator wants to tighten state law after Grand County audit

After a state audit blasted Grand County for misusing millions of taxpayer dollars, a state lawmaker now plans to take action.

2 hours ago

Drivers traveling through Vernal, Utah as residents are feeling the stress of rising prices....

Mike Anderson

Roads to Understanding: Why Uintah County homeowners say energy affects everything

The Uintah Basin has long been Utah's major source of oil, gas, and coal, so it's no surprise that energy production is a major concern for residents.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake County was the first county in Utah to open early in-person voting (KSL TV)...

Richard Lardner, Associated Press

What to expect from Utah voters on Election Day

Utah voters will cast ballots for the full range of federal and state offices in the Nov. 5 general election, including president, Congress, governor, state Legislature and others.

4 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidenti...

ean Lyngaas and Kristen Holmes, CNN

Chinese hackers targeted Trump and Vance’s phone data

Government-linked Chinese hackers have targeted the phone communications of former President Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance as part of a much broader cyber-espionage effort aimed at high-level US targets, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

4 hours ago

