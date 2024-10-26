BYU Basketball Ranks 6th In Nation With Two Top-25 NBA Draft Prospects

On the Site:
Oct 25, 2024, 7:02 PM

PROVO, Utah- According to ESPN’s analytics, BYU Basketball ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to NBA prospects who hope to hear their name called in the 2025 NBA draft.

There has been a different kind of buzz surrounding BYU Cougars basketball since the hiring of Kevin Young back in April. Coach Young hit recruiting hard shortly after taking the job, landing some of the highest-ranked recruits that the program has ever seen. Two of them, Egor Demin and Kanon Catchings, land in the top 25 on ESPN’s NBA Draft Big Board.

#11: Egor Demin

Egor Demin became a Cougar when BYU reached a buyout deal with Real Madrid in Spain. The 18-year-old native of Moscow, Russia was highly coveted among college basketball programs in the United States but ultimately chose to play for Coach Kevin Young. Demin brings length and versatility to the court with the ability to handle the ball and shoot as a big man. For Real Madrid 2 in the 2023-24 season, Egor averaged 13.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game, and 4.3 assists per game. With a strong showing in Provo this year, BYU fans could very well hear a Cougar’s name called at the draft for the first time since 2011, as a lottery pick nonetheless.

#23: Kanon Catchings

Following Kevin Young’s hiring, the 40th-ranked high school prospect in the nation flipped his commitment from Big 10 powerhouse Purdue to BYU. Catchings brings raw athleticism, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He can live above the rim with his size and jumping ability, leading to the potential for some highlight slams at the Marriot Center. During his senior year at Overtime Elite Academy, Catchings averaged 14.5 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game during the regular season but upped his production during five games in the playoffs to 18.6 points per game, and 8.4 rebounds per game, adding 1.4 steals per game and 1.2 blocks per game, showing his ability to lock in during high-pressure games and situations.

BYU Catching Attention Of Future Prospects

Kevin Young has not only built out an elite roster ahead of the 2024-2025 season but also looks to add pieces that will impact the program for years to come. The nation’s top recruit AJ Dybantsa has expressed his interest in playing his college basketball in Provo as a member of the BYU Cougars. Dybantsa is set to become one of the NIL era’s highest-paid college athletes with BYU reportedly prepared to pay the prospect $4.5 million. AJ Dybantsa will play his senior season of high school basketball at Utah Prep.

BYU Cougars’ Season Opener

The BYU Cougars will begin their highly anticipated campaign in the Marriot Center on November 5 against Central Arkansas. Tune into the action on ESPN+.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

BYU Basketball Ranks 6th In Nation With Two Top-25 NBA Draft Prospects

BYU Basketball Ranks 6th In Nation With Two Top-25 NBA Draft Prospects