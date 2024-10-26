Utah Jazz Start Hot, Open Against Warriors With 15-6 Run

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz brought the energy early in their second home game of the season against the Golden State Warriors.

Will Hardy had his squad firing on all cylinders early as they opened the game with a 15-6 run in which they held the Warriors to only 3-11 shooting, forcing them into a timeout only six minutes into the game.

Keyonte George added to the lead with two 3-pointers, both from the left side of the floor, one was assisted by Walker Kesler, and the other by Lauri Markkanen.

Key threes are fallin’ like the leaves 🍂 pic.twitter.com/vIvqJUpfCz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 26, 2024

Additionally, Collin Sexton had two layups and Lauri Markkanen had a tough two-point bucket and a three-pointer from the top of the key.

🇫🇮 finnishing down the lane 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/s5IhT7AMfQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 26, 2024

On the defensive end, Taylor Hendricks made things tough for the Dubs with a thundering block on Jonathan Kuminga, leading to the Collin Sexton bucket that would put the Jazz up by nine and force the Warriors to call a timeout.

Watch Taylor Hendricks and Collin Sexton on this play Doing all the little things. Love it. pic.twitter.com/jf7437uYhi — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) October 26, 2024

Warriors Trio Available Against Jazz

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

Curry has a right hip contusion, Green has a knee injury, and Melton is dealing with a chest contusion.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and De’Anthony Melton all listed as questionable at Jazz tomorrow. Right hip contusion for Curry, chest contusion for Melton, right knee contusion for Green. Draymond limped out of locker room last night with compression sleeve after hit to knee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 25, 2024

By midday Friday the team had upgraded all three players to available.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players on opening night, including 12 who played 14 minutes or more.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

The second-year guard shot 3-18 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line and 5-9 from the free-throw line.

Keyonte George (32 PTS) is up to 9 threes on the night to tie the rookie record! Warriors-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲: https://t.co/JyID3RSrsv pic.twitter.com/WhNDrNRDgw — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Johnny Juzang (thumb) against the Warriors.

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz vs. Warriors