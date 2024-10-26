On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Start Hot, Open Against Warriors With 15-6 Run

Oct 25, 2024, 8:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah Jazz brought the energy early in their second home game of the season against the Golden State Warriors.

Will Hardy had his squad firing on all cylinders early as they opened the game with a 15-6 run in which they held the Warriors to only 3-11 shooting, forcing them into a timeout only six minutes into the game.

Keyonte George added to the lead with two 3-pointers, both from the left side of the floor, one was assisted by Walker Kesler, and the other by Lauri Markkanen.

Additionally, Collin Sexton had two layups and Lauri Markkanen had a tough two-point bucket and a three-pointer from the top of the key.

On the defensive end, Taylor Hendricks made things tough for the Dubs with a thundering block on Jonathan Kuminga, leading to the Collin Sexton bucket that would put the Jazz up by nine and force the Warriors to call a timeout.

Warriors Trio Available Against Jazz

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

Curry has a right hip contusion, Green has a knee injury, and Melton is dealing with a chest contusion.

By midday Friday the team had upgraded all three players to available.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players on opening night, including 12 who played 14 minutes or more.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

The second-year guard shot 3-18 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line and 5-9 from the free-throw line.

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Johnny Juzang (thumb) against the Warriors.

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz vs. Warriors

The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day from the Sunshine State!

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Veteran Warriors Outshine Inexperienced Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 on the season after being blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on a historically bad shooting night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Drew Eubanks Lines Up, Drills Rare Corner Three-Point Shot

Utah Jazz big man Drew Eubanks gave the Delta Center a reason to cheer on Friday as he drilled a rare three-pointer from the left corner.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Jazz Start Hot, Open Against Warriors With 15-6 Run