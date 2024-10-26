Man sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on State Street, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Friday night, police say.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a driver hit a 22-year-old man who was crossing 1160 S. State Street.

“Detectives are working to determine whether the 22-year-old man was in a crosswalk or not,” police said in a statement.

Police said the driver is cooperating with officers.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.