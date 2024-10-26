On the Site:
Utah Jazz’ First Rounder Cody Williams Secures First NBA Bucket Against Warriors

Oct 25, 2024, 8:30 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

utah jazz cody williams

SALT LAKE CITY- It will be a night to remember in the William’s household as they watched Cody Williams, the 10th overall pick to the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft, notch his first NBA points.

The 6’7 rookie forward out of Colorado entered the game in the first quarter and had an immediate impact, fighting his way through the paint, and putting a shot up and over the 6’9 Kevon Looney, kissing it off the glass for his first big league bucket.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Start Hot, Open Against Warriors With 15-6 Run

His memorable moment was unfortunately in the middle of a lopsided Warriors run. In his six minutes, Willams was 1-2 but also a -17 in the +/- column.

Warriors Trio Available Against Jazz

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

Curry has a right hip contusion, Green has a knee injury, and Melton is dealing with a chest contusion.

By midday Friday the team had upgraded all three players to available.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players on opening night, including 12 who played 14 minutes or more.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

The second-year guard shot 3-18 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line and 5-9 from the free-throw line.

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Johnny Juzang (thumb) against the Warriors.

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz vs. Warriors

The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz?

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

