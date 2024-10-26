Utah Jazz’ First Rounder Cody Williams Secures First NBA Bucket Against Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY- It will be a night to remember in the William’s household as they watched Cody Williams, the 10th overall pick to the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft, notch his first NBA points.

The 6’7 rookie forward out of Colorado entered the game in the first quarter and had an immediate impact, fighting his way through the paint, and putting a shot up and over the 6’9 Kevon Looney, kissing it off the glass for his first big league bucket.

please enjoy Cody William’s first ever NBA bucket 🥹🫶#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mSgVbSZddX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 26, 2024

His memorable moment was unfortunately in the middle of a lopsided Warriors run. In his six minutes, Willams was 1-2 but also a -17 in the +/- column.

Warriors Trio Available Against Jazz

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

Curry has a right hip contusion, Green has a knee injury, and Melton is dealing with a chest contusion.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and De’Anthony Melton all listed as questionable at Jazz tomorrow. Right hip contusion for Curry, chest contusion for Melton, right knee contusion for Green. Draymond limped out of locker room last night with compression sleeve after hit to knee. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 25, 2024

By midday Friday the team had upgraded all three players to available.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players on opening night, including 12 who played 14 minutes or more.

Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

The second-year guard shot 3-18 from the floor including 1-6 from the three-point line and 5-9 from the free-throw line.

Keyonte George (32 PTS) is up to 9 threes on the night to tie the rookie record! Warriors-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲: https://t.co/JyID3RSrsv pic.twitter.com/WhNDrNRDgw — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2024

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

The Jazz will be without Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Johnny Juzang (thumb) against the Warriors.

How To Watch, Stream Utah Jazz vs. Warriors

The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. MST on Friday. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

