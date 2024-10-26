On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Defense Leads Granger Lancers Into Second Round Of Playoffs

Oct 25, 2024, 8:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – Turnovers ruled the day as the Granger Lancers overcame an early deficit to beat the Box Elder Bees 26-23—the Lancers advance to face the Roy Royals on Friday, November 1.

The No. 16 Box Elder Bees opened the 2025 UHSAA football playoffs against the No. 17 Granger Lancers in the Game Night Live Game of the Week.

First Quarter

After taking the opening kickoff, a disastrous sequence put Granger in a hole on the first snap of the night. The Bees’ defense swallowed up the QB, forcing a Carter Buchanan interception that was returned for a touchdown. Box Elder added a two-point conversion to grab an 8-0 lead in the first minute.

Matters didn’t get much better for the Lancers after a fumble on their next play from scrimmage handed the football back to Box Elder. Buchanon’s second TD came when the big back rumbled 56 yards for six. A two-point conversion gave the Bees a 16-0 lead with 5:53 left in the opening quarter.

The Lancers offense finally got going on their third possession. A deep pass to Brighton Webb cut the lead to 16-7.

Second Quarter

Granger marched down the field to open the second period. Maka Sonasi powered through the defense for a seven-yard rushing score. The extra point made it 16-14 Box Elder with 10:50 left in the half.

The teams traded possessions for the rest of the half, with neither squad gaining an advantage.

Third Quarter

The Bees and Lancers continued battling to a stalemate for much of the third quarter until Granger broke through late. Following a Box Elder INT, a bad snap caused a Bees fumble. The Lancers picked up the loose football and returned it for a TD with 2:06 left in the period. Granger led 20-16 after a failed two-point conversion.

Fourth Quarter

Consecutive Box Elder turnovers kept the Bee’s defense on the field as the unit began to tire. Granger took advantage of an exhausted defense with a long completion to get in the red zone. Sunia Fifita gave his team a 26-16 lead with a six-yard scoring run.

Box Elder kept hope alive when Logan Cefalo returned the kickoff deep into Granger territory. The Bees methodically marched into the red zone before Parker Buchanon found the end zone for the first points since the opening minutes. The extra point cut the deficit to 26-23.

A holding penalty erased an 80-yard touchdown run from Fifita on the next play from scrimmage.

Granger had a chance to run the clock inside a minute, but a fumble gave Box Elder the ball at midfield with 2:29 left.

With all the momentum, the Bees lost more than 20 yards when a poor snap skipped past the QB. On fourth and manageable, an incompletion gave the football back to Granger.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day from the Sunshine State!

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Veteran Warriors Outshine Inexperienced Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 on the season after being blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on a historically bad shooting night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Drew Eubanks Lines Up, Drills Rare Corner Three-Point Shot

Utah Jazz big man Drew Eubanks gave the Delta Center a reason to cheer on Friday as he drilled a rare three-pointer from the left corner.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Defense Leads Granger Lancers Into Second Round Of Playoffs