Drew Eubanks Lines Up, Drills Rare Corner Three-Point Shot

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz big man Drew Eubanks gave the Delta Center a reason to cheer on Friday as he drilled a rare three-pointer from the left corner.

Eubanks checked in for the first time in the fourth quarter and his first shot of the game came from deep.

down by the eubanks pic.twitter.com/TenWUdC2Qy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 26, 2024

The seventh-year big man is a stereotypical NBA center.

In his 323 career games, he averages 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. In those games, he has made just 18 shots from behind the arc.

The Warriors basically dared Eubanks to take the shot. After Keyonte George drove baseline and found him with a skip pass, Kevon Looney didn’t even bother contesting the shot.

Even though Eubanks drained it, nothing really changed for the Jazz. Utah trailed by double digits at the half and it stayed that way until the final buzzer.

However, Eubanks showed that he can provide impactful minutes as the third-string big man.

In six minutes off the bench, he put up four points, two offensive rebounds, and two assists.

Warriors Come Into Salt Lake At Full Strength

The Utah Jazz will look to bounce back from their season-opening loss when they host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Jazz fell 126-124 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday despite 35 points from Lauri Markkanen.

Meanwhile, the Warriors blew out the Portland Trail Blazers 140-104 to open their season.

On Thursday, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and De’Anthony Melton were all questionable to face the Jazz.

By midday Friday, Golden State had upgraded all three players to available.

With Curry and the Dubs in town, Jazz guard Keyonte George will look to bounce back after a difficult opening night performance.

George’s best game as a rookie came against the Warriors last season when he recorded 33 points and six assists while tying an NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

