Drew Eubanks Lines Up, Drills Rare Corner Three-Point Shot

Oct 25, 2024, 9:40 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz big man Drew Eubanks gave the Delta Center a reason to cheer on Friday as he drilled a rare three-pointer from the left corner.

Eubanks checked in for the first time in the fourth quarter and his first shot of the game came from deep.

The seventh-year big man is a stereotypical NBA center.

In his 323 career games, he averages 5.9 points and 4.6 rebounds. In those games, he has made just 18 shots from behind the arc.

The Warriors basically dared Eubanks to take the shot. After Keyonte George drove baseline and found him with a skip pass, Kevon Looney didn’t even bother contesting the shot.

Even though Eubanks drained it, nothing really changed for the Jazz. Utah trailed by double digits at the half and it stayed that way until the final buzzer.

However, Eubanks showed that he can provide impactful minutes as the third-string big man.

In six minutes off the bench, he put up four points, two offensive rebounds, and two assists.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

