On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

Oct 25, 2024, 10:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bear River Bears shocked the Timpanogos Timberwolves in the first round of the 4a High School Football playoffs on Friday.

In the regular season, Bear River finished 3-7. Timpanogos went 6-4. But, anything can happen when the Friday Night Lights get brighter.

After the Wolves struck first, the Bears responded with back-to-back passing TDs to take a 13-7 lead. Timpanogos was the only team to score in the second and led 14-13 at the break. Bear River kept them out of the end zone in the second half and scored 10 points of their own to secure the win as the underdog.

Bear River will move on to the second round to face No. 5 Park City on Friday, November 1.

First Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors 27 @ No. 14 Murray Spartans 7

The Snow Canyon Warriors upset the Murray Spartans behind a 20-point third quarter in the first round of the 4a playoffs. After the first quarter and a half saw no points, the Warriors got on the board late in the first half with an 8-yard connection from Brody Lounsbury to Cael Esplin. From there, a rushing, passing, and defensive touchdown propelled the Warriors to a convincing win.

Snow Canyon will move on to the second round to face No. 3 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, November 1.

No. 22 Mountain View Bruins 14 @ No. 11 Uintah Utes 45

There was never really a doubt for the Uintah Utes as they scored double digits in each of the first three quarters to end the Mountain View Bruins’ season early. Mountain Views’ Kalvin Floyd was actually the first to find the end zone but the Utes responded in dramatic fashion with five unanswered TDs going through the third quarter.

Uintah will advance to the second round to face No. 6 Green Canyon on Friday, November 1.

No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers 14 @ No. 9 Desert Hills Thunder 62

The Desert Hills Thunder, led by Tytan Mason, blew out the Jordan Beetdiggers to start their playoff run out on a high note. Mason ran in two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Thunder a 14-0 lead. Mason finished with four total scores after running in two more in the third. WR Cyrus Polu had two touchdowns of his own.

Desert Hills will move on to the second round to face No. 8 Stansbury on Friday, November 1.

No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes 7 @ No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks 38

Blowouts were a theme in the first round of the 4a playoffs and the Salem Hills Skyhawks made sure to continue that trend as they cruised past the Tooele Buffaloes. The Skyhawks scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters. Salem Hills QB Jedi Nelson threw two passing TDs and also used his feet to run for a third. Vaughn Gritzmacher ran in Tooele’s only score in the fourth quarter from 70 yards out.

Salem Hills will advance to the second round to face No. 4 Spanish Fork on Friday, November 1.

No. 23 West Field Longhorns 7 @ No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs 36

The Mountain Crest Mustangs showed how dominant they can be on defense, holding the West Field Longhorns to just one score on Friday. Dylan Buist did it all for the Mustangs in round one. In addition to a receiving touchdown, he ran in one two-point conversion and also drilled four extra points.

Mountain Crest will advance to the second round to face No. 7 Sky View on Friday, November 1.

No. 17 Cedar Reds 14 @ No. 16 Hurricane Tigers 37

The Hurricane Tigers moved past the Cedar Reds on Friday behind a dominant second-half performance. Going into halftime, the Tigers led just 17-14. However, in the third, they scored 20 unanswered points and went on to shut out Cedar for the entirety of the second half.

Hurricane will move on to the second round to face No. 1 Ridgeline on Friday, November 1.

No. 18 Dixie Flyers 48 @ No. 15 Pine View Panthers 35

The highest-scoring matchup of the first round in 4a saw the Dixie Flyers prevail over the Pine View Panthers. Funny enough, at the end of the first the Flyers trailed 7-0. But, 21 points in the second quarter followed by 27 combined points in the second half was too much for Pine View to keep up with. Dixie RB Ran Sawyer had a ridiculous stat line with five rushing touchdowns.

Dixie will advance to the second round to face No. 2 Provo on Friday, November 1.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day from the Sunshine State!

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Veteran Warriors Outshine Inexperienced Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 on the season after being blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on a historically bad shooting night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the first round of the 2024 high school football playoffs from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Drew Eubanks Lines Up, Drills Rare Corner Three-Point Shot

Utah Jazz big man Drew Eubanks gave the Delta Center a reason to cheer on Friday as he drilled a rare three-pointer from the left corner.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap