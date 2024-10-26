Playoffs Round One: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Bear River Bears shocked the Timpanogos Timberwolves in the first round of the 4a High School Football playoffs on Friday.

In the regular season, Bear River finished 3-7. Timpanogos went 6-4. But, anything can happen when the Friday Night Lights get brighter.

After the Wolves struck first, the Bears responded with back-to-back passing TDs to take a 13-7 lead. Timpanogos was the only team to score in the second and led 14-13 at the break. Bear River kept them out of the end zone in the second half and scored 10 points of their own to secure the win as the underdog.

Bear River will move on to the second round to face No. 5 Park City on Friday, November 1.

First Round Recap For 4A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 19 Snow Canyon Warriors 27 @ No. 14 Murray Spartans 7

The Snow Canyon Warriors upset the Murray Spartans behind a 20-point third quarter in the first round of the 4a playoffs. After the first quarter and a half saw no points, the Warriors got on the board late in the first half with an 8-yard connection from Brody Lounsbury to Cael Esplin. From there, a rushing, passing, and defensive touchdown propelled the Warriors to a convincing win.

Snow Canyon will move on to the second round to face No. 3 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, November 1.

No. 22 Mountain View Bruins 14 @ No. 11 Uintah Utes 45

There was never really a doubt for the Uintah Utes as they scored double digits in each of the first three quarters to end the Mountain View Bruins’ season early. Mountain Views’ Kalvin Floyd was actually the first to find the end zone but the Utes responded in dramatic fashion with five unanswered TDs going through the third quarter.

Uintah will advance to the second round to face No. 6 Green Canyon on Friday, November 1.

No. 24 Jordan Beetdiggers 14 @ No. 9 Desert Hills Thunder 62

The Desert Hills Thunder, led by Tytan Mason, blew out the Jordan Beetdiggers to start their playoff run out on a high note. Mason ran in two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Thunder a 14-0 lead. Mason finished with four total scores after running in two more in the third. WR Cyrus Polu had two touchdowns of his own.

Desert Hills will move on to the second round to face No. 8 Stansbury on Friday, November 1.

No. 20 Tooele Buffaloes 7 @ No. 13 Salem Hills Skyhawks 38

Blowouts were a theme in the first round of the 4a playoffs and the Salem Hills Skyhawks made sure to continue that trend as they cruised past the Tooele Buffaloes. The Skyhawks scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters. Salem Hills QB Jedi Nelson threw two passing TDs and also used his feet to run for a third. Vaughn Gritzmacher ran in Tooele’s only score in the fourth quarter from 70 yards out.

Salem Hills will advance to the second round to face No. 4 Spanish Fork on Friday, November 1.

No. 23 West Field Longhorns 7 @ No. 10 Mountain Crest Mustangs 36

The Mountain Crest Mustangs showed how dominant they can be on defense, holding the West Field Longhorns to just one score on Friday. Dylan Buist did it all for the Mustangs in round one. In addition to a receiving touchdown, he ran in one two-point conversion and also drilled four extra points.

Mountain Crest will advance to the second round to face No. 7 Sky View on Friday, November 1.

No. 17 Cedar Reds 14 @ No. 16 Hurricane Tigers 37

The Hurricane Tigers moved past the Cedar Reds on Friday behind a dominant second-half performance. Going into halftime, the Tigers led just 17-14. However, in the third, they scored 20 unanswered points and went on to shut out Cedar for the entirety of the second half.

Hurricane will move on to the second round to face No. 1 Ridgeline on Friday, November 1.

No. 18 Dixie Flyers 48 @ No. 15 Pine View Panthers 35

The highest-scoring matchup of the first round in 4a saw the Dixie Flyers prevail over the Pine View Panthers. Funny enough, at the end of the first the Flyers trailed 7-0. But, 21 points in the second quarter followed by 27 combined points in the second half was too much for Pine View to keep up with. Dixie RB Ran Sawyer had a ridiculous stat line with five rushing touchdowns.

Dixie will advance to the second round to face No. 2 Provo on Friday, November 1.

