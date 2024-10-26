Playoffs Round One: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Wasatch Wasps mounted 5A’s only upset win of the first round, traveling to West Jordan and taking down the Jaguars 29-21.

It was a back-and-forth battle but Wasatch owned the slight edge at halftime with a 10-7 lead thanks to a Teague Fritzsche field goal and a Hutch Solomon 1-yard touchdown run.

West Jordan fought back in the third quarter with two touchdowns of their own, both Tyson Demke touchdown passes. The first was to Cody Johnson and the second was to Julius Mulitalo.

The Jaguars led the Wasps 21-13 entering the fourth quarter, but Wasatch didn’t go away easy. The Wasps went on to shock West Jordan, scoring 19 unanswered points in the final frame to win by 8. Another Hutch Solomon TD rn and Teague Fritzsche field goal put Wasatch up by a single point inside of two minutes to play, but it was a 22-yard interception return from Brody Hulme that put the final nail in the coffin, securing the unforgettable win for the Wasps.

Wasatch will move on to the second round to face No. 3 Brighton on Friday, November 1.

We have reached the final week of the regular season and with it comes our final Top 25 Rankings of the year! Where does your team rank heading into the postseason?@kslsports @lpknightsfb @CCHSFOOTBALL_ @skyridgefb @T_BirdFootball @RoyHighFootball @LehiFootball @RidgelineFB… pic.twitter.com/eSI5MK7GVa — KSL Sports Rewind (@KSLSportsRewind) October 16, 2024

First Round Recap For 5A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 21 Taylorsville Warriors 14 @ No. 12 West Panthers 68

The West Panthers left no doubt, scoring their most points of the season in an obliteration of the Taylorsville Warriors. By halftime, the Panthers were already ahead 40-0, but kept the pedal to the medal in the second half, scoring 28 more points. West opened the game with seven unanswered touchdowns before Taylorsville finally got their first score with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter. Izaiah Holley finished the night with seven touchdown passes, spreading the love and finding five different receivers for scores. The Panthers got a touchdown a piece from both the defense and the special teams. Nofo Hafoka returned a 22-yard interception to the house and Lava Vailahi returned a 55-yard punt for the score.

West will move on to the second round to face No. 5 Orem on Friday, November 1.

No. 24 Skyline Eagles 0 @ No. 9 East Leopards 39

The East Leopards dominated the Skyline Eagles on both sides of the ball, holding the visitors scoreless and tacking on 39 points in a blowout victory. It was a consistent attack from the Leopards as they scored in each quarter. The middle frames were where they did the bulk of their work with 12 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the third quarter. Every aspect of East’s offense was firing with three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. Nasio Otukolo punched two in on the ground and Marcus Loertscher caught both through the air. Marcus also tacked one on on the other side of the ball with a 53-yard interception return for a TD.

East will advance to the second round to face No. 8 Viewmont on Friday, November 1.

No. 22 Cedar Valley Aviators 27 @ No. 11 Woods Cross Wildcats 35

Woods Cross outfought Cedar Valley in a tight one to move on in the 5A playoffs. It was a defensive battle early as both teams went scoreless in the first quarter. However, it was the Aviators who exploded before the break with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Landon Johnson to Cole Christensen and a pick-6 from Brayden Jakins. Cedar Valley held Woods Cross scoreless in the first half, taking a 13-0 lead into the locker room. Coming out of halftime, Cedar Valley scored two more touchdowns, however, the Wildcats came roaring back, scoring all 35 of their points in the last two frames to stun the Aviators and advance.

Woods Cross will move on to the second round to face No. 6 Olympus on Friday, November 1.

No. 20 Highland Rams 7 @ No. 13 Springville Red Devils 24

It was an explosive third quarter that powered the Springville Red Devils past the highland Rams. Things started slow for both sides as the only scoring in the first half came on a 31-yard interception return from Highland’s Charlie McConkie, giving the Rams a 7-0 halftime lead. A vigorous halftime speech must have been given as Springville opened the floodgates coming out of the break. Easton Leavitt threw two touchdowns to Jack Pickering and Reid Deede and Lisiate Valeti punched one in on the ground. Special teams also made an appearance as Jonathon Zafra knocked in a 37-yard field goal. The Red Devils’ defense held Highland scoreless in the second half on their way to the decisive victory.

Springville will advance to the second round to face No. 4 Timpview on Friday, November 1.

No. 18 Alta Hawks @ No. 15 Bonneville Lakers

(WINNER) will move on to the second round to face No. 2 Bountiful on Friday, November 1.

No. 23 Hunter Wolverines 21 @ No. 10 Northridge Knights 35

The Northridge Knights put this one away early with four first-half touchdowns, putting it on cruise control in the second half. Northridge opened with four straight touchdowns and Tre Nye was part of all of them. He took two to the house on his feet from 5 yards and 26 yards out and threw two more to Chase Harris and Dontae Dyson. Hunter would score at the end of the second quarter on a 42-yard Hail Mary TD pass from Isi Moungaafi to Ammaron Fonua, cutting into the Knights’ 28-point lead. The Wolverines would score again in both the third and fourth quarters, but with Northridge adding another touchdown of their own, it became too far out of reach for Hunter to mount a comeback attempt.

Northridge will advance to the second round to face No. 7 Maple Mountain on Friday, November 1.

