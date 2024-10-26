Playoffs Round One: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football season has shifted to the playoffs, where we had two 6A matchups in the first round. Friday’s games with both chalk with both lower-seeded teams moving on to take on the two highest-ranked teams in Utah 6A.

First Round Recap For 6A Utah High School Football Playoffs

No. 18 Pleasant Grove Vikings 7 @ No. 15 Riverton Silverwolves 14

Riverton and Pleasant Grove faced off in a classic, hard-fought playoff football game. All of the offense took place in the first two quarters. Riverton wasted no time, scoring twice quickly. The first touchdown was a 20-yard run from Mason Dunfield and the second was a 6-yard pass from Andrew Nielson to Deshon Pitts. The Silverwolves nearly took that two-touchdown lead into halftime, but with just 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Pleasant Grove’s Wade Christiansen broke out for a 97-yard run to the house, cutting the Riverton lead in half. Entering the break, it appeared that we might have had a high-scoring affair. The defenses had other plans. Both sides were held scoreless in the second half as the Silverwolves outlasted the Vikings in the first round.

Riverton will move on to the second round to face No. 2 Skyridge on Friday, November 1.

No. 17 Copper Hills Grizzlies 26 @ No. 16 Westlake Thunder 41

Westlake weathered an explosive second quarter from Copper Hills to eventually run away with eh 41-26 victory. The Thunder sprinted to a quick 10-0 lead thanks to a 15-yard Nusi Taumoepeau touchdown run and a 35-yard Gabe Contreras field goal. Cooper Hills hadn’t scored after the first frame, but broke out offensively in the second quarter, scoring 20 points. Logan Batt caught two touchdown passes from Maverick Bowles and Noah Haroldsen added to the score sheet with a 33-yard TD catch. Westlake would stop the bleeding with a Dreyson Afuvai touchdown run, but Copper Hills entered the break with a 20-17 lead. However, The Grizzlies defense was just unable to keep up in the second half. In the final two quarters, Westlake outscored Copper Hills 24-6, eventually making the game a blowout. Nusi Taumoepeau punched in two more touchdowns in the second half to help the Thunder send the Grizzlies to hibernation.

Westlake will advance to the second round to face No. 1 Corner Canyon on Friday, November 1.

