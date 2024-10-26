No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

ORLANDO, Fla. – BYU vs UCF is taking place on the gridiron for the fourth meeting all-time.

It’s the first meeting between the two programs as Big 12 Conference foes. They last met in 2020 for the Boca Raton Bowl. BYU won that game 49-23.

The last time BYU traveled to Orlando to take on the Knights was in 2014, when BYU was an Independent program. That was the only time UCF had defeated BYU. The Knights won 31-24 in overtime.

BYU comes into this matchup with a perfect 7-0 record and is 4-0 in the Big 12.

UCF is reeling with a four-game losing streak, 3-4 overall, and is 1-3 in Big 12 play.

No. 11 BYU vs. UCF

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Three Game Day Thoughts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

1. Set the tone early

In last week’s game against Oklahoma State, BYU allowed the Pokes to gain early confidence as an underdog. For a UCF, a team that has lost its previous four games, putting them down early in the gamewill be the best recipe for success.

Despite last week’s loss at Iowa State, UCF had a moral victory proving that they could compete with Jacurri Brown as their starting quarterback.

Aside from the win at Baylor, BYU has allowed Big 12 opponents to jump out to strong starts early in games in recent games.

2. Win the turnover battle

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was direct in stating where he wants to see improvement this week. It’s taking care of the football. Roderick always wants to see BYU succeed in that area, but last week, BYU took a step back, giving up the ball three times to the Pokes.

QB Jake Retzlaff is an aggressive signal-caller. Last week he tried to thread the needle on one of his throws and it resulted in an interception.

UCF had two interceptions last week against Iowa State that set up short fields, or they scored on—force UCF to sustain long drives by avoiding turnovers.

3. Expecting to see a large gathering of BYU fans

UCF fans have been unloading their tickets on the secondary market at prices below $30 per ticket. That’s music to BYU fans’ ears.

BYU already has a strong contingent of fans in the Southeast. Then you add the fans who want to travel from Utah to visit Disney World; I expect to see a strong showing from BYU fans inside the Bounce House.

Two BYU vs UCF Questions

1. Will BYU stop UCF’s ground attack?

UCF is averaging 280.3 yards per game on the ground this season. That’s good for third nationally in rushing offense.

Former Virginia QB RJ Harvey, a hometown Orlando product, leads the Knights. When he rushes for more than 150 yards, UCF is tough to beat. The Knights are 3-1 this season in games where Harvey goes off for more than 150 yards.

UCF’s only loss was last week against Iowa State.

Miami transfer QB Jacurri Brown will pair up with Harvey in the backfield. Head coach Gus Malzahn has praised Brown’s arm talent. However, that felt nonexistent in last week’s game against the Cyclones. Brown made his impact felt on the ground, rushing for 155 yards.

BYU is 64th nationally in rush defense, allowing 141.6 yards per game.

If BYU sticks to that average against a one-dimensional Knights team, it should result in a big win. But that’s easier said than done.

Aside from the Baylor game, every Big 12 opponent has had stretches of success on the ground against BYU’s defense.

BYU will need big performances from its front seven. Players such as Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker, and Tyler Batty must set the tone for the defense.

2. Will BYU prove the prognosticators wrong again?

It’s been an unusual week of prognostications. BYU opened the week against UCF as a favorite. Then the line has quickly turned into UCF being a favorite.

As we’ve seen in other leagues, such as the Big Ten and ACC, it’s tough to travel multiple time zones for conference games. Big 12 teams have also struggled. Last week, Arizona State lost to Cincinnati as an example.

BYU has thrived as an underdog this season. Let’s see if they can tap into some underdog spirit this week despite being the undefeated squad with a No. 11 ranking next to its name.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs UCF

I expect both teams to have some explosive offensive plays and for this game to come down to the wire.

BYU pulled out some magic last week in the win over Oklahoma State. They feel like a team that, no matter the circumstances stacked in front of them, they find a way to win games.

I’ll call for BYU running back LJ Martin to have a big game and the Cougars escape Orlando with their eighth consecutive win of the season.

Score Prediction: BYU 33, UCF 27

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

