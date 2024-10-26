Former BYU Star Tyler Allgeier Plays BYU/UCF On College Football 25

On the Site:
Oct 26, 2024, 8:12 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former BYU football star and current Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier picked up the video game sticks to see how his alma mater would fare against UCF.

Allgeier played EA Sports College Football 25 against his Atlanta Falcons teammate, Richie Grant, a former UCF Knight.

Both guys picked up Playstation 5 controllers to play BYU versus UCF in the Bounce House.

The Atlanta Falcons shared a video of how the game played out.

Atlanta Falcons teammates Tyler Allgeier and Richie Grant play BYU/UCF

Allgeier’s BYU Cougars, donned in blackout uniforms, took home the victory.

It was fitting that Allgeier’s top performer on BYU was running back LJ Martin. The sophomore ball carrier found the endzone twice to give BYU the 12-2 victory over Grant’s UCF Knights.

Throughout the game, Allgeier and Grant were tossing interceptions. One of the user picks Allgeier came up for BYU’s defense was from defensive end Tyler Batty. Allgeier was teammates with Batty during his final two seasons at BYU in 2020 and 2021.

Tyler Allgeier is one of the great running backs in BYU football history

Allgeier is one of the top running backs in BYU football history. The Fontana, California native started as a preferred walk-on at BYU before becoming the single-season rushing leader.

During the 2021 season, Allgeier rushed for a program-best 1,601 yards to help BYU reach a 10-3 record that year.

BYU fans would prefer Allgeier’s outcome for today’s BYU/UCF game compared to our KSL Sports simulation on College Football 25.

In our simulation, UCF defeated BYU 21-17 after trailing 14-0.

No. 11 BYU vs. UCF

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 9 a.m.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

