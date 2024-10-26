On the Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH

Yellow Lake Fire 45% contained with more snow coming

Oct 26, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

HANNA, Duchesne County — The Yellow Lake Fire has reached 45% containment, and the southern perimeter that once threatened the town of Hanna is now completely contained.

A statement on Friday from the U.S. Forest Service said despite 45-mile-per-hour winds on Thursday, the fire didn’t advance thanks to fire teams’ control lines around the blaze.

More good news: Officials are expecting more snow on Monday.

“The two main efforts of work on the ground continue to be extinguishing areas of heat and repairing damage done by the fire and fire suppression efforts,” the Forest Service said.

Despite the fire crews’ progress, the northern edge of the fire has continued to resist containment efforts, officials said.

This fire map shows the extent of the Yellow Lake Fire (dark red), current closure areas (light red) and containment lines (black boundary). (U.S. Forest Service)

“This jagged line from the Soapstone area, around Iron Mine Mountain, and over to the North Fork of the Duchesne has resisted containment due mostly to the remote, rugged terrain,” the Forest Service said.

Forest closures remain the same as reported on Oct. 19. You can view alerts and notices for forest closures on websites for both Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Ashley National Forest.

Utah Firewatch

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire 45% contained with more snow coming

The Yellow Lake Fire has reached 45% containment, and the southern perimeter that once threatened the town of Hanna is now completely contained.

2 hours ago

After 20 consecutive days working in the Yellow Lake Fire, the Weber Basin Job Corps in the Francis...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah heroes recognized for Yellow Lake Fire efforts

We are looking out for the good. Utah heroes are being recognized for their hard work in keeping one of this season's largest fires under control.

5 days ago

Yellow Lake Fire...

Alex Cabrero and Larry D. Curtis

Utah town Hanna praying for snow as Yellow Lake Fire looms

Utah needs some autumn precipitation, but people in the small town of Hanna sure are hoping for snow. They've been on constant alert to prepare to evacuate because of the Yellow Lake Fire burning nearby.

10 days ago

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possibl...

Mark Jones, Alex Cabrero, Shelby Lofton

Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possible evacuation notice during a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School.

13 days ago

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Mark Jones

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Utah Fire Info reported the start of the Cherry Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon in Tooele County.

13 days ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

New fire threatening homes in southeast Utah

A new fire blazed up Sunday south of Monticello, less than a mile away from homes.

13 days ago

