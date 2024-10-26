Yellow Lake Fire 45% contained with more snow coming

HANNA, Duchesne County — The Yellow Lake Fire has reached 45% containment, and the southern perimeter that once threatened the town of Hanna is now completely contained.

A statement on Friday from the U.S. Forest Service said despite 45-mile-per-hour winds on Thursday, the fire didn’t advance thanks to fire teams’ control lines around the blaze.

More good news: Officials are expecting more snow on Monday.

“The two main efforts of work on the ground continue to be extinguishing areas of heat and repairing damage done by the fire and fire suppression efforts,” the Forest Service said.

Despite the fire crews’ progress, the northern edge of the fire has continued to resist containment efforts, officials said.

“This jagged line from the Soapstone area, around Iron Mine Mountain, and over to the North Fork of the Duchesne has resisted containment due mostly to the remote, rugged terrain,” the Forest Service said.

Forest closures remain the same as reported on Oct. 19. You can view alerts and notices for forest closures on websites for both Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Ashley National Forest.