POLITICS & ELECTIONS

More Utahns are registered to vote in 2024 compared to 2023

Oct 26, 2024, 9:40 AM

BY ALLESSANDRA HARRIS GURR, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — More Utahns are actively registered to vote this year compared to last year, but over half a million eligible people still won’t be receiving a ballot.

As of Oct. 21, nearly 260,000 Utahns weren’t registered to receive a ballot in this year’s election.

The latest voter registration statistics show that just under 1.8 million Utahns are registered as active voters for this election. That’s about 100,000 more active voters than there were last year.

Doing the calculations, the total population of Utah’s adults is about 2.3 million. This means there are now over 508,000 Utahns who are either not registered at all or are inactive voters this year.

It’s a pretty even split, with about 10,000 more Utahns not registered than those who are simply inactive.

Politics & Elections

