Red Cross of Utah offers safety tips for this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween can be one of the most fun holidays for kids, and Utahns tend to take it more seriously than most — the state was just recognized as having the most excessive Halloween decorators in the country.

While trick-or-treating can be a great time, the Red Cross of Utah said it can also be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for children. The risk of pedestrian deaths on streets is 43% higher than any other night of the year.

“Trick-or-treaters running from house to house with friends may not be cautious on Halloween,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region.

That’s why the Red Cross offered tips to both drivers and trick-or-treaters on how to stay safe this Halloween.

“As drivers, we must be vigilant and prepared for children who might suddenly run into the street. Especially this year, with Halloween falling on a Thursday, people will be driving home from work during trick-or-treat time,” Ruster said.

Drivers should:

Drive slow

Avoid residential areas if possible : That’s where most fatalities occur, so steer clear of subdivisions if possible.

: That’s where most fatalities occur, so steer clear of subdivisions if possible. Turn your headlights on early

Be patient at stops : Allow yourself extra time at stop signs to make very sure it’s clear, especially if you drive a high-clearance vehicle.

: Allow yourself extra time at stop signs to make very sure it’s clear, especially if you drive a high-clearance vehicle. Stay focused: There will be lots of pedestrians out, so limit any driving distractions.

Trick-Or-Treaters should:

Walk, don’t run : Slower pace enables drivers to see you and have time to react.

: Slower pace enables drivers to see you and have time to react. Cross safely : Use crosswalks at stop signs, and avoid crossing from behind parked cars.

: Use crosswalks at stop signs, and avoid crossing from behind parked cars. Use sidewalks : When possible avoid walking in the road. If you have to, walk on the left side, facing oncoming traffic.

: When possible avoid walking in the road. If you have to, walk on the left side, facing oncoming traffic. Be visible : Use reflective strips, glow sticks or flashlights.

: Use reflective strips, glow sticks or flashlights. Limit distractions: Minimize phone usage to stay alert while walking or supervising children.

Research shows that the majority of fatalities occur in residential areas between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. when sunset, rush hour traffic and trick-or-treating converge, the Red Cross said. Drivers and trick-or-treaters should be extra careful during that time.