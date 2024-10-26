College Gameday Crew Give Predictions For BYU/UCF Game

ORLANDO, Fla. – ESPN’s College Gameday crew made predictions for today’s BYU/UCF game.

Gameday was on location in Bloomington, Indiana, for No. 13 Indiana vs. Washington. Like BYU, the Hoosiers are undefeated at 7-0 this season.

The celebrity guest picker for the show was former Indiana baseball player and current Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.

College Gameday picks for BYU/UCF

Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Kyle Schwarber: BYU

Lee Corso: UCF

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU

College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. UCF Desmond Howard: BYU

Nick Saban: BYU

Pat McAfee: BYU

Kyle Schwarber: BYU

Lee Corso: UCF

Kirk Herbstreit: BYU#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

“They’re gonna stop UCF’s running game,” Desmond Howard said on why he’s picking BYU.

“I think BYU all of the way in this one,” added Nick Saban.

This is the fourth time a BYU game has reached the “Saturday Selections” portion of College Gameday. Kirk Herbstreit has been a constant pick in favor of BYU.

Every time BYU ends up on the Saturday picks segment on Gameday, Herbstreit picks the Cougs.

“I think Jake Retzlaff finds a way to win this game,” Herbstreit said.

Earlier in the show, Stanford Steve picked UCF to cover the spread.

Along with Stanford Steve, Lee Corso picked UCF to take down BYU. Earlier in the College Gameday broadcast, Corso and his 1979 Indiana Hoosiers team was honored. They were the team that knocked off undefeated BYU in the 1979 Holiday Bowl.

College Gameday honors Lee Corso’s Indiana team that beat #BYU in the 1979 Holiday Bowl. The Hoosiers spoiled BYU’s undefeated season. pic.twitter.com/q4bhuFyPTW — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Corso has shown a tendency to pick against BYU this season. Earlier this year, he picked Baylor to defeat BYU when the Cougars were on the road.

BYU comes into today’s matchup at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big 12. UCF has lost its past four games and is 1-3 in Big 12 action.

No. 11 BYU at UCF

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper