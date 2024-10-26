Five people injured in electrical accident, fire chief says

WEST VALLEY CITY — Five people were injured in an apparent electrocution accident at a building at 4837 West 2400 South in West Valley City at approximately 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

West Valley City Fire Department Battalion Chief Nick Dodge said electrical contractors were working outside a building when the accident occurred.

One man was taken to the burn unit at the University of Utah with “significant burns,” and two others were transported to a local hospital, Dodge said. The other two people involved in the incident were not transported.

Five ambulances responded to the accident, and a helicopter was dispatched but was turned around, Dodge said.

Rocky Mountain Power reportedly responded to the incident, and power was cut to the building. The name of the electrical company that was working on the building has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.