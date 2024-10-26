No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – BYU/UCF features two Big 12 teams going in different directions.

No. 11 BYU comes into the cross-country conference clash with a perfect 7-0 record, while UCF is reeling and looking to avoid its first five-game losing streak since 2016.

BYU vs. UCF kickoff is at 1:30 p.m., and it will be televised nationally on ESPN and heard on KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Today marks BYU’s first trip to Orlando to face UCF since 2014. It’s the first meeting between the two programs as Big 12 foes.

BYU leads the all-time series 2-1, with the series dating back to the 2011 season.

KSL Sports is on location from inside FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. We will have updates throughout the day as BYU looks to improve to 8-0 for the first time since 2020.

BYU/UCF: Game Day Reading

