Competency brought into question for serial hit-and-run suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Defense attorneys are calling into question the competency of a hit-and-run suspect accused of hitting multiple women with his car.

Anh Pham is charged with intentionally driving his white Toyota into nine different women. All of those women were hit at different places along the Wasatch Front.

The women were on foot when they were reportedly hit by Pham while he was driving the Toyota.

Salt Lake City Police Department said in a news release that Pham was arrested on March 13. According to SLCPD, he was arrested “on charges of aggravated assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving serious injury.”

Pham’s attorneys claim he’s been interviewed by a psychiatrist who feels Pham is not able to take the stand, engage in any decisions about his defense, or even understand what’s going on.

Now, those attorneys are asking the court to investigate Pham’s competency to stand trial. That hearing is scheduled to happen in November.