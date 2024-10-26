BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Pops Off Big TD Run To Open UCF Game

ORLANDO, Florida – Jake Retzlaff picked up right where he left off last week, throwing and running the Cougars down the field for a touchdown.

No. 11 BYU is in Florida to face the UCF Knights on Saturday, October 25.

BYU took the opening kickoff, converting on multiple third downs to get into Knights territory. Retzlaff calmly led the drive, completing two passes and handing off the LJ Martin and Hickley Ropati.

On 3rd-and-7, the redshirt junior QB let the pass rush get by him before escaping the pocket and sprinting through the heart of the UCF defense for a 29-yard TD.

The Cougars drove 75 yards in eight plays, using 4:28 of the clock.

How to watch & listen to BYU-UCF

The BYU football game against Central Florida will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Central Florida recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (7-0, 4-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)

BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

