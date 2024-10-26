BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Pops Off Big TD Run To Open UCF Game
Oct 26, 2024, 1:55 PM
ORLANDO, Florida – Jake Retzlaff picked up right where he left off last week, throwing and running the Cougars down the field for a touchdown.
No. 11 BYU is in Florida to face the UCF Knights on Saturday, October 25.
No. 11 BYU vs. UCF: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Orlando
Beautifully done @jretz11 😎
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/1u5zUMS1gw
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 26, 2024
BYU took the opening kickoff, converting on multiple third downs to get into Knights territory. Retzlaff calmly led the drive, completing two passes and handing off the LJ Martin and Hickley Ropati.
On 3rd-and-7, the redshirt junior QB let the pass rush get by him before escaping the pocket and sprinting through the heart of the UCF defense for a 29-yard TD.
The Cougars drove 75 yards in eight plays, using 4:28 of the clock.
How to watch & listen to BYU-UCF
The BYU football game against Central Florida will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.
How to Watch:
Television
How to Listen
Radio
KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)
Online
Mobile
Postgame Show
BYU vs. Central Florida recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.
For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (7-0, 4-0)
- Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)
- BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
- BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
- Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
- No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
- BYE
- Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
- BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights
- BYE
- Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
- Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports
Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.
Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.