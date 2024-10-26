On the Site:
BYU Dips Into Bag Of Tricks With Impressive Fake Field Goal At UCF

Oct 26, 2024, 2:24 PM

ORLANDO, Florida – Not every week a team gets the chance to call a fake field goal. A very aggressive BYU football team created just the opportunity, calling on placekicker Will Ferrin to pick up the first down on fourth-and-five.

No. 11 BYU is in Florida to face the UCF Knights on Saturday, October 25.

RELATED: BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Pops Off Big TD Run To Open UCF Game

Fourteen plays into the drive, Ferrin lined up for a field goal attempt. Holder Sam Vander Haar took the snap and flipped the ball between his legs to Ferrin. The redshirt junior kicker sprinted eight yards around the right side, picking up the first down before stepping out of bounds.

BYU finished the 18-play drive with a 41-yard Ferrin field goal, and it led 10-0 early in the second period.

How to watch & listen to BYU-UCF

The BYU football game against Central Florida will be broadcast on ESPN. Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler, and Stormy Buonantony are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Central Florida recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (7-0, 4-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

