After drop in recent years, Utah seeks new ways to improve mule deer population

Oct 26, 2024, 2:46 PM

A lot has happened since the state implemented its latest mule deer management plan in 2019. Extreme drought conditions developed a year later and lingered into 2023, playing a major role in the state's population tumble.(Deseret News)

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A lot has happened since the state implemented its latest mule deer management plan in 2019.

Extreme drought conditions developed a year later and lingered into 2023, playing a major role in the state’s population tumble. The 2022-23 winter and its record snowpack didn’t help the situation, either. All of it exacerbated ongoing issues impacting deer, including predation from bears, cougars and coyotes, and habitat loss from development in the growing state.

Wildlife biologists estimated that the state was home to 376,450 deer in 2018, but that number plummeted to 279,000 by the time this year’s hunting permits were established — over 125,000 deer fewer than the state’s population goal.

‘Growing more deer’

So, it’s not surprising that Utah’s new deer management plan could center heavily around “growing more deer.” The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released its proposed plan on Wednesday, which emphasizes a need to help the state’s population rebound.

If approved by the Utah Wildlife Board, it could go into effect in December and remain in place for the next six years.

“If we can implement these strategies, we feel really optimistic about the future and what we can do for mule deer,” said Dax Mangus, the division’s big game program coordinator, in a lengthy video explaining the plan that the agency also uploaded.

The state’s plan doesn’t change the ultimate population objective of 404,900 deer, but it makes some changes on how to get there.

It would set a new buck-to-doe ratio of 15-17 bucks per 100 does for most hunting units, which is slightly lower than in the past. The Box Elder, Chalk Creek, East Canyon, Kamas, Morgan-South Rich, Nine Mile, Ogden, Oquirrh/Tintic, Pine Valley, Yellowstone and Zion units would remain with ratios of about 18-20 bucks per 100 does.

Mangus explained the goal of the ratio is to help the population rebound while improving disease resilience — especially with the ongoing threat of chronic wasting disease — and offering hunters more opportunities. The lower the buck number, the more permits are issued; the latest statewide average ratio was around 21 bucks to 100 does during the most recent population estimate, leading the state to add thousands of new permits for this fall’s hunting season even as the total population dropped.

Hunting units

Some of the state’s hunting units would also be tweaked.

A committee composed of various groups — including biologists, conservation groups, hunters and elected officials — created the proposed plan after various meetings about the issue over the past few months. Studies, surveys and other data were used to help them craft their document, wildlife officials said.

Almost 3,500 Utah hunters responded to a survey tied to the plan, which yielded mostly “split” results. Hunters wanted more “quality” bucks and more opportunities but less crowding, which Mangus called a “tough order.” However, he found that more hunters were willing to wait for permits and were interested in ways to improve the population.

The new plan would be carried out over six years with two three-year hunting structure cycles, a bit different from the typical five-year plan. It would address habitats, predators, development, fencing and other challenges impacting deer.

The proposal is up for public review before it’s potentially implemented.

Residents can provide public comment online through the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’s website through Nov. 21. There are also a handful of regional advisory committee meetings between Nov. 6 and Nov. 14, before the Utah Wildlife Board is scheduled to vote on the matter during its Dec. 12 at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center in Farmington.

If approved, it would go into effect immediately.

