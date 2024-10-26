Kaysville man killed in paragliding accident near Willard Peak

KAYSVILLE — A 25-year-old Kaysville man died Friday evening in a paragliding accident near Willard Peak, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified of an overdue paraglider around 7:30 p.m.

A helicopter from the Department of Public Safety assisted search and rescue operations.

“Tragically, the helicopter identified a debris field and confirmed that the paraglider was involved in a fatal incident near Willard Peak,” the release stated.

Search and rescue crews used a hoist to recover the victim.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the victim was not released.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident.