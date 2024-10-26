BYU Fans Make Presence Felt With Strong Showing At UCF

ORLANDO, Florida- In just their second year in the Big 12, the BYU Cougars have gained a reputation among other fanbases as one of the schools that will pack visiting stadiums the most. From Waco, Texas to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cougar Nation has showed up and showed out in support of their football team on the road, and that is not different today in Orlando, Florida.

The BYU Cougars are taking on the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium, just on the outskirts of Downtown Orlando. Despite the fact that the game is happening a whopping 2,345 miles away from Provo, Utah, a strong contingent of royal blue is large and loud, bringing a slice of LES madness wherever they go.

BYU Faithful In Orlando, Florida

Just before kickoff, photos started to emerge on social media of the sea of royal blue that began filling seats and sections at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Cougar Nation ALWAYS shows out 💙 pic.twitter.com/WPkEaVNlbC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 26, 2024

This comes as no surprise to the Cougar fanbase and teams they have visited in the past, but BYU has not visited UCF since 2014, and it seemed that Knights fans had forgotten what they were in for. Even on homecoming weekend in Orlando, BYU fans took over.

I’m hearing a ton of BYU fans are making it out to the game this weekend. UCF fans, get ready to have a mostly blue stadium unfortunately. Can’t remember the last time an opposing fanbase took over the bounce house. — Rocket ⚔️🚀 (@RocketUCF) October 25, 2024

Wow BYU fans travel really well Might be the best I’ve ever seen — Barstool UCF (@UCFStool) October 26, 2024

That was quick. Jake Retzlaff 29-yard rushing TD on 3rd and 7. (11) BYU leads UCF 7-0 after the opening drive. This is one of the best visiting fan base crowds that I can remember here. pic.twitter.com/jCqX0kcYUo — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 26, 2024

Lots to f BYU fans here in Orlando. UCF vs BYU pic.twitter.com/OUwJlaC018 — OneDay (@illkeepOn) October 26, 2024

that’s a whole lotta blue💙 pic.twitter.com/jTX0cB7JO2 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 26, 2024

Every Game A Home Game For BYU

Every road trip this year for the Cougars has featured a sizable section in opposing stadiums of Cougar Nation, making “every game a home game” for the boys in blue.

BYU @ SMU

BYU @ Baylor

Away crowds are just a taste of Cougar Nation when they’re on full display. Every single home game has exceeded the 62,073 capacity of Lavell Edwards Stadium with an average home attendance of 63,794.

