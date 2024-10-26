On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Fans Make Presence Felt With Strong Showing At UCF

Oct 26, 2024, 3:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Florida- In just their second year in the Big 12, the BYU Cougars have gained a reputation among other fanbases as one of the schools that will pack visiting stadiums the most. From Waco, Texas to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Cougar Nation has showed up and showed out in support of their football team on the road, and that is not different today in Orlando, Florida.

The BYU Cougars are taking on the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium, just on the outskirts of Downtown Orlando. Despite the fact that the game is happening a whopping 2,345 miles away from Provo, Utah, a strong contingent of royal blue is large and loud, bringing a slice of LES madness wherever they go.

BYU Faithful In Orlando, Florida

Just before kickoff, photos started to emerge on social media of the sea of royal blue that began filling seats and sections at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

This comes as no surprise to the Cougar fanbase and teams they have visited in the past, but BYU has not visited UCF since 2014, and it seemed that Knights fans had forgotten what they were in for. Even on homecoming weekend in Orlando, BYU fans took over.

RELATED STORIES

Every Game A Home Game For BYU

Every road trip this year for the Cougars has featured a sizable section in opposing stadiums of Cougar Nation, making “every game a home game” for the boys in blue.

BYU @ SMU

BYU @ Baylor

Away crowds are just a taste of Cougar Nation when they’re on full display. Every single home game has exceeded the 62,073 capacity of Lavell Edwards Stadium with an average home attendance of 63,794.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the BYU Cougars? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SpaceX Rocket Launch Took Place During BYU Football Game At UCF

Rocket launch during BYU football's game at UCF.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Takes Momentum Into Halftime With Long Passing Touchdown

BYU is looking unbeatable on offense. Using long, clock-consuming drives and quick strike ability, the Cougars are pulling away from UCF. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fans Make Presence Felt With Strong Showing At UCF

The BYU Cougars are taking on the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium, just on the outskirts of Downtown Orlando. Despite the fact that the game is happening a whopping 2,345 miles away from Provo, Utah, a strong contingent of royal blue is large and loud, bringing a slice of LES madness wherever they go.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Dips Into Bag Of Tricks With Impressive Fake Field Goal At UCF

No. 11 BYU went with a fake field goal, calling on placekicker Will Ferrin to pick up the first down on fourth-and-five. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Pops Off Big TD Run To Open UCF Game

Jake Retzlaff picked up right where he left off last week, throwing and running the Cougars down the field for a touchdown.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dodgers Top Yankees In World Series Classic

Freddie Freeman hit the first game-ending grand slam in World Series history to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 victory.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Fans Make Presence Felt With Strong Showing At UCF