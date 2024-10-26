BYU Takes Momentum Into Halftime With Long Passing Touchdown

ORLANDO, Florida – No. 11 BYU is looking nearly unbeatable on offense. Using long, clock-consuming drives and quick strike ability, the Cougars are pulling away from UCF. BYU leads UCF 24-10 at the half.

No. 11 BYU is in Florida to face the UCF Knights on Saturday, October 25.

The Knights hoped that leaving 1:02 on the clock after a Grant Reddick field goal wouldn’t cost them. No such luck as Jake Retzlaff and his hot hand needed four plays to find the end zone for the third time in the opening half.

After LJ Martin picked up 13 yards on the first two plays of the drive, Retzlaff stopped the clock with an incompletion to Keelan Marion. On 3rd-and-8 with 30 seconds left, Retzlaff tossed a perfect pass to Chase Roberts down the sideline. The redshirt junior broke one tackle, stayed in bounds, and then sprinted 35 yards to the end zone.

Retzlaff has completed 12 of 19 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. Roberts’ 62-yard TD is his only catch of the half. Darius Lassiter leads Cougar receivers with four catches for 54 yards. LJ Martin has 84 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (7-0, 4-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

