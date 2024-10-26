World speedskating events set to be hosted in Utah cancelled

KEARNS — The Utah Olympic Oval will no longer host two international events because of an issue with safety equipment.

The Olympic venue has hosted several national and international competitions over the years without issue. Officials said a problem with the supply chain issue led to the decision to move the events.

Starting Friday, the second short track world tour stop was set to begin at the Oval. It’s now being held in Montreal, Canada.

The International Skating Union Four Continents Championships set for Nov. 8-9 was cancelled.

The events were impacted by a padding issue.

U.S. Speedskating and Utah Olympic Oval representatives said the ISU implemented updated safety padding system requirements. The Oval’s team said they ordered new equipment to meet the guidelines. The problem is it wouldn’t make it in time because of supply chain issues.

The oval pointed to its clean safety record. Representatives said the timing simply didn’t work out for these events.

U.S. Speedskating said any tickets purchased for these events will be refunded.