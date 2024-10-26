On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

World speedskating events set to be hosted in Utah cancelled

Oct 26, 2024, 4:38 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

KEARNS The Utah Olympic Oval will no longer host two international events because of an issue with safety equipment. 

The Olympic venue has hosted several national and international competitions over the years without issue. Officials said a problem with the supply chain issue led to the decision to move the events. 

Starting Friday, the second short track world tour stop was set to begin at the Oval. It’s now being held in Montreal, Canada.  

The International Skating Union Four Continents Championships set for Nov. 8-9 was cancelled. 

The events were impacted by a padding issue.  

U.S. Speedskating and Utah Olympic Oval representatives said the ISU implemented updated safety padding system requirements. The Oval’s team said they ordered new equipment to meet the guidelines. The problem is it wouldn’t make it in time because of supply chain issues. 

The oval pointed to its clean safety record. Representatives said the timing simply didn’t work out for these events. 

U.S. Speedskating said any tickets purchased for these events will be refunded. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Utah Olympic Oval is pictured in Kearns on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret N...

Shelby Lofton

World speedskating events set to be hosted in Utah cancelled

The Utah Olympic Oval will no longer host two international events because of an issue with safety equipment. 

29 minutes ago

A 25-year-old Kaysville man died Friday evening in a paragliding accident near Willard Peak, accord...

Mark Jones

Kaysville man killed in paragliding accident near Willard Peak

A 25-year-old Kaysville man died Friday evening in a paragliding accident near Willard Peak, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

1 hour ago

A lot has happened since the state implemented its latest mule deer management plan in 2019. Extrem...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

After drop in recent years, Utah seeks new ways to improve mule deer population

A lot has happened since the state implemented its latest mule deer management plan in 2019. Extreme drought conditions developed a year later and lingered into 2023, playing a major role in the state's population tumble.

2 hours ago

(Colorado City)...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Competency brought into question for serial hit-and-run suspect

Defense attorneys are calling into question the competency of a hit-and-run suspect accused of hitting multiple women with his car.

5 hours ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Five people injured in electrical accident, fire chief says

Five people were injured in an apparent electrocution accident at a building at 4837 West 2400 South in West Valley City Saturday morning.

6 hours ago

Chicken crossing the road every year for Halloween in American Fork. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Red Cross of Utah offers safety tips for this Halloween

Halloween can be one of the most fun holidays for kids, and Utahns tend to take it more seriously than most — the state was just recognized as having the most excessive Halloween decorators in the country.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

World speedskating events set to be hosted in Utah cancelled