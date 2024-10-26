No. 11 BYU Stomps UCF In All-Around Performance

ORLANDO, Fla. – No. 11 BYU is a force to be reckoned with after the Cougars knocked off the UCF Knights 37-24 to stay undefeated. The Cougars seem to be getting better every time out, creating two turnovers on defense and picking up 255 yards on the ground in a dominating effort.

Today marks BYU’s first trip to Orlando to face UCF since 2014. It’s the first meeting between the two programs as Big 12 foes.

BYU leads the all-time series 2-1, with the series dating back to the 2011 season.

Pregame

Kalani Sitake has arrived at the Bounce House for #BYU vs. UCF.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/tz1a2y5nI4 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU‘s starting lineup along the offensive line for today against UCF remains the same. Caleb Etienne, Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Austin Leausa, and Brayden Keim#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU LB Choe Bryant-Strother is back from injury after being out last week. Sione Moa (No. 41, LB) did not make the trip. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU RB Enoch Nawahine is also out today. The Cougars are expected to have Sione I. Moa available. He’s been going through warmups. Top RBs today:

– LJ Martin

– Hinckley Ropati

– Sione I. Moa

– Miles Davis#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

First Quarter

What a drive from #BYU on the opening possession of the game. Jake Retzlaff scores on a 29-yard touchdown run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU turned to LJ Martin early in the drive, picking up a first down coming out of a timeout that was called to avoid a penalty.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Blake Mangelson didn’t go in the medical tent. He’s on the sideline right now, talking with a trainer. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Tone-setting series from #BYU‘s defense. Nice tackling from players Harrison Taggart and Crew Wakley. I’m surprised that UCF didn’t go for it on 4th and 1.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Keep running. #BYU is averaging eight yards per carry on its first eight attempts.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Drops continue to be an issue for #BYU‘s receivers. Surprising to see Chase drop one. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Incredible effort from Darius Lassiter to pick up the first down on that catch. UCF looked to have him stopped on 4th down. Lassiter wouldn’t be denied.#BYU continues to show an aggressive mindset this season.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU kicker Will Ferrin picks up the first down on a fake FG for #BYUfootball. #GoCougs https://t.co/SPAyP8hxcY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

#BYU had possession for 12:38 in the first quarter. Cougs lead UCF 7-0 after one.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Second Quarter

Retzlaff took too many hits in the first quarter. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU‘s 18-play drive that included a fake field goal, ultimately ends with a 41-yard field goal by Will Ferrin.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU‘s defense gets a stop again. Harrison Taggart brings the heat on Jacurri Brown on third down. Forces UCF to punt.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Big 20-yard run for LJ Martin on an option pitch to open #BYU‘s third possession. WR Chase Roberts delivered a nice block for Martin to pick up another 10 yards.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Cody Hagen sighting! First down catch for the freshman receiver.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

LJ Martin fumbled on 3rd down but recovered. On the next play, he made sure to secure that football on a 15-yard touchdown run.#BYU is rolling over UCF. 17-0 midway through the second quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

LJ Martin is a rising star 💫 TOUCHDOWN BYU! pic.twitter.com/hAhttH1pJg — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

#BYU‘s first three drives against UCF: 8 plays / 75 yards – TD

18 / 69 – FG

8 / 92 – TD BYU leads UCF, 17-0#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU‘s defense has given up two big rushing plays this game. The Knights thrive on the big runs. RJ Harvey pops off a 54-yard run to set up a touchdown one play later.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

UCF QB Jacurri Brown called for an unsportsmanlike taunting penalty after he stood over Wakley. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU always has an answer. Wow! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

62-yard TD Jake Retzlaff to WR Chase Roberts is a career long for both (previous 59 yards) #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) October 26, 2024

Jake Retzlaff truly loves the two-minute drill. That man thrives in the two-minute space.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Evan Johnson brings the corner blitz and lays a hit on Jacurri Brown. Johnson stepped into action after Mory Bamba entered the medical tent. Bamba walked out of the tent on his own as the team went into the locker room for the halftime break.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU QB Jake Retzlaff in the first half against UCF. 12-19

200 passing yards

1 TD

0 INT 6 carries

16 yards

1 TD#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

An underrated moment in the first half was #BYU DB Crew Wakley coming up with a TD-saving tackle on UCF’s Jacoby Jones after he gained 40 yards on a catch. That drive ended with a FG for UCF. Wakley has four tackles in the first half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Every game a home game! Click to see how BYU faithful have turned Orlando blue in their away battle with UCF. 🏈#GoCougs @BYUfootball https://t.co/3yluRgSXSe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

#BYU takes a 24-10 lead into halftime after Retzlaff hits Chase Roberts for a 62-yard catch and run TD.#BYUfootball #GoCougs https://t.co/2i5dG3t3mB — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

Third Quarter

An excellent stop from #BYU‘s defense to open the second half. BYU was bringing some solid pressure on Jacurri Brown.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Chase Roberts kept possession with the ball against his helmet. Excellent grab. The refs confirmed the catch.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU brings out the 14 personnel and Jake Retzlaff completes a pass to Mata’ava Ta’ase for a touchdown. Cougs are rolling. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Isaiah Glasker picks off Jacurri Brown. It’s time for #BYU to slam the door shut on this game. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

This launch occurred the moment BYU’s offense scored a touchdown. Pretty cool. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Jake Retzlaff gets stripped and loses possession. First turnover of the game for #BYU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

First interception for freshman Faletau Satuala. I have a feeling that will be the first of many.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU TE Mata’ava Ta’ase went down with an injury and walked off on his own.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

UCF brought in redshirt freshman Dylan Rizk at QB. He led the Knights on a TD drive against a #BYU defense that primarily had its backups on the field. UCF then converted a two-point conversion. It’s now a two-possession game.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

Huge run by Jake Retzlaff to pick up that first down on 3rd & 9. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

#BYU’s defense gives up another fourth quarter touchdown drive led by UCF’s fourth string QB Rizk. BYU leads 37-24 with 56 seconds remaining.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

