On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

Oct 26, 2024, 5:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HOUSTON, Texas- Stay caught up with Utah vs Houston with the live blog! Get all your updates and analysis here!

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

 

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. 

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Reactions after BYU's win over the Knights in Big 12 Conference action.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnathan Hall Interception Sets Up Micah Bernard, Giving Utes Lead

In a game between the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars where both offenses have struggled to put points on the board, a turnover created by the defense was just what the doctor ordered for the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Despite a valiant comeback effort and some improvements in the offensive zone, the Utah Hockey Club lost their third-straight game to the LA Kings.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. Now he's playing like one of the best QB's in the conference.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

The Utah Utes traveled to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars in another Big 12 matchup.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston