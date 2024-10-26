Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

HOUSTON, Texas- Stay caught up with Utah vs Houston with the live blog! Get all your updates and analysis here!

Pregame

60 minutes to kickoff for Utah vs Houston#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/96YP0dkGbn — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

First Quarter

Utah has won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. Houston to start with the ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 26, 2024

After a big run on the first play from scrimmage, Utah defense gets the stop and Houston will punt. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 26, 2024

BRANT KUITHE TOUCHDOWN!!! 71 YARD SCAMPER!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 26, 2024

That score has to be such a HUGE boost to the confidence and morale of the offense… Will be interesting to see what impact it has moving forward in this game but Utah absolutely needed something like that to start the game. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 26, 2024

Isaac Wilson is stripped of the ball and Houston takes the fumble on 3rd down back 22 yards to the Utah 29-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

Utah ends the 1st quarter with a 7-0 lead by Houston is knocking on the door at the 1-yard line. #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

Second Quarter

Utah defense gets the stop at the goal line! Houston turns it over without points on the board. That’s a huge stop for the Utes. pic.twitter.com/JRYlpqI8vA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

Isaac Wilson leaves the game with an injury. Looked like a wrist or hand on his non throwing arm Brandon Rose is up now. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) October 26, 2024

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.