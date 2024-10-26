Tooele brush fire put out by fire crews

TOOELE — A brush fire in Tooele County was quickly brought under control by fire crews Saturday afternoon, according to Jon Smith from the North Tooele Fire District.

At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, first responders received a call about a wildfire near the town of Delle. Fire crews located the fire at a popular target shooting destination.

While the exact cause is still under investigation, the fire crews did confirm it was human caused.

The fire was under 30 acres in size when teams began to bring it under control. Fire teams from North Tooele Fire District, the Utah Department of Forestry, and Grantsville Fire all worked together to combat the blaze.

By approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters had gotten the wildfire under control. There have been no reported injuries or evacuations.

This is the second wildfire in that area this month. The first, dubbed the Cherry Creek Fire, burned a short distance from Lofgreen, Utah.

The North Tooele Fire District said they are grateful to the person who called in today’s fire. They encourage everyone to say something if they see something.

This story may be updated.