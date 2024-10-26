No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Orlando, Fla – The No. 11 BYU Football team continues a magical season after soundly beating the UCF Knights 37-24.

Things got dicey late in the second quarter before Jake Retzlaff found Chase Roberts for a 62-yard touchdown pass. The Cougars never looked back.

Let’s answer some questions from the happiest place on earth.

Who was the MVP for BYU Football?

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. It was a meaningless preseason ranking, however, the doubt of Retzlaff has fueled him all season long.

It’s safe to say he’s no longer the worst quarterback in the Big 12. He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the conference with the way he is playing.

JAKE RETZLAFF OPENING DRIVE RUSHING TOUCHDOWN BECAUSE WHY NOT ⁉️#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/jBERnzodJw — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 26, 2024

Retzlaff marched BYU down the field on their opening drive of the game for a touchdown. It was a beautiful run up the middle after he couldn’t find an open receiver.

He’s improving each week. I liked his decision-making all game. His lone turnover wasn’t his fault.

UCF threatened in the fourth quarter after cutting the lead to 16 points. Facing third and nine, Retzlaff kept the ball on an option play. It was a critical first down that allowed BYU to bleed tons of clock. His legs are a real weapon in this offense.

The Cougars signal-caller finished with 228 yards passing with two touchdowns. He added 38 yards on the ground which included the 29-yard touchdown rush.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

BYU dominated the first quarter. The Cougars gained 144 yards of offense in the quarter while possessing the ball for over 12 minutes.

The second quarter provided BYU with a little adversity.

UCF is the best rushing team in the Big 12 conference, led by star running back RJ Harvey. He broke free for several big runs in the quarter.

The Knights kicked a field goal with with 59 seconds left in the half, cutting the lead to seven points.

An underrated moment in the first half was #BYU DB Crew Wakley coming up with a TD-saving tackle on UCF’s Jacoby Jones after he gained 40 yards on a catch. That drive ended with a FG for UCF. Wakley has four tackles in the first half.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024

It felt like BYU had dominated the half, and yet they only led by one score.

Credit to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick for letting Retzlaff operate the two-minute drill to perfection after the field goal.

On the 4th play of the drive, Chase Roberts caught an intermediate pass, made a man miss, and took it to the house.

BYU stole back the momentum and cruised to victory.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

BYU won the box score in most categories.

However, the most jarring statistic was the time of possession discrepancy. The Cougars had twice as much as the Knights.

BYU had the ball for more than 40 minutes, while UCF had it for less than 20.

This contributed to BYU outgaining UCF 101 total yards and 71 yards on the ground.

When was the game won by BYU Football?

After Retzlaff was stripped on a questionable deep shot play call in the 4th quarter, the BYU defense closed the door on UCF.

Jacurri Brown overthrew his tight end Evan Morris and freshman safety Faletau Satuala secured the easy interception.

UCF added some 14 points after BYU began playing their backups on defense, but the Cougars were never really in danger.

BYU has a bye week next before playing the rivalry game at Utah on November 9th, 2024.

