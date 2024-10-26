On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Oct 26, 2024, 5:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Orlando, Fla – The No. 11 BYU Football team continues a magical season after soundly beating the UCF Knights 37-24.

Things got dicey late in the second quarter before Jake Retzlaff found Chase Roberts for a 62-yard touchdown pass. The Cougars never looked back.

Let’s answer some questions from the happiest place on earth.

Who was the MVP for BYU Football?

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. It was a meaningless preseason ranking, however, the doubt of Retzlaff has fueled him all season long.

It’s safe to say he’s no longer the worst quarterback in the Big 12. He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the conference with the way he is playing.

Retzlaff marched BYU down the field on their opening drive of the game for a touchdown. It was a beautiful run up the middle after he couldn’t find an open receiver.

He’s improving each week. I liked his decision-making all game. His lone turnover wasn’t his fault.

UCF threatened in the fourth quarter after cutting the lead to 16 points. Facing third and nine, Retzlaff kept the ball on an option play. It was a critical first down that allowed BYU to bleed tons of clock. His legs are a real weapon in this offense.

The Cougars signal-caller finished with 228 yards passing with two touchdowns. He added 38 yards on the ground which included the 29-yard touchdown rush.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

BYU dominated the first quarter. The Cougars gained 144 yards of offense in the quarter while possessing the ball for over 12 minutes.

The second quarter provided BYU with a little adversity.

UCF is the best rushing team in the Big 12 conference, led by star running back RJ Harvey. He broke free for several big runs in the quarter.

The Knights kicked a field goal with with 59 seconds left in the half, cutting the lead to seven points.

It felt like BYU had dominated the half, and yet they only led by one score.

Credit to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick for letting Retzlaff operate the two-minute drill to perfection after the field goal.

On the 4th play of the drive, Chase Roberts caught an intermediate pass, made a man miss, and took it to the house.

BYU stole back the momentum and cruised to victory.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

BYU won the box score in most categories.

However, the most jarring statistic was the time of possession discrepancy. The Cougars had twice as much as the Knights.

BYU had the ball for more than 40 minutes, while UCF had it for less than 20.

This contributed to BYU outgaining UCF 101 total yards and 71 yards on the ground.

When was the game won by BYU Football?

After Retzlaff was stripped on a questionable deep shot play call in the 4th quarter, the BYU defense closed the door on UCF.

Jacurri Brown overthrew his tight end Evan Morris and freshman safety Faletau Satuala secured the easy interception.

UCF added some 14 points after BYU began playing their backups on defense, but the Cougars were never really in danger.

BYU has a bye week next before playing the rivalry game at Utah on November 9th, 2024.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. 

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Reactions after BYU's win over the Knights in Big 12 Conference action.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnathan Hall Interception Sets Up Micah Bernard, Giving Utes Lead

In a game between the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars where both offenses have struggled to put points on the board, a turnover created by the defense was just what the doctor ordered for the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Despite a valiant comeback effort and some improvements in the offensive zone, the Utah Hockey Club lost their third-straight game to the LA Kings.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. Now he's playing like one of the best QB's in the conference.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

The Utah Utes traveled to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars in another Big 12 matchup.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF