The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a valiant comeback effort and some improvements in the offensive zone, the Utah Hockey Club lost their third-straight game to the LA Kings. While there were some positives, including the return of Nick Bjugstad, Utah still came up short and extended their losing streak.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s 3-2 loss in LA.

Goals against are a massive issue for the Utah Hockey Club right now

Through the first part of the season, goals against have been a massive issue for the Utah Hockey Club.

In nine games, they’ve allowed 32 goals against (3.5 GA per game) on 269 shots (.881 SV%). That’s simply not going to cut it.

Now, it’s not entirely on the goaltenders. Utah is without two of their best defensemen (Sean Durzi and John Marino) which has forced them to rely on some depth and there’s been some obvious breakdowns. Between penalties and missed assignments, the defense hasn’t exactly helped out their netminders to the best of their ability.

Here, the shooter is allowed way too much space and the amount of traffic in front of the net didn’t give Connor Ingram a chance to see the puck.

Meanwhile, this goal was a collection of a missed assignment and the net being left wide open for an easy tap-in.

Overall, there’s a lot to improve defensively. The D-men need to be better but so do the goaltenders. Any save percentage below .900 is unacceptable and won’t win you many games.

Having Nick Bjugstad back helps the Utah Hockey Club in several areas

After missing the first eight games of the season, center Nick Bjugstad returned to the lineup on Saturday and made his official Utah Hockey Club debut. In nearly 13 minutes played, Bjugstad’s presence was noticeable in several key areas.

First off, having Bjugstad back is an immediate bump to Utah’s third line. Paired with Matias Maccelli and Lawson Crouse, the trio has played quite a few minutes together in the past and that was evident against the Kings.

Until Bjugstad returned, Maccelli was playing on the fourth line. That’s not where he belongs and has kept him pretty silent to start the season. Now up on the third, he’s able to create and make a more significant impact with Crouse and Bjugstad. Those two are big bodies who can get in front of the net, battle in the corners, bury one-timers and allow Maccelli to do what he does best.

Second, having Bjugstad back also evens out the forward lines and adds more size throughout the offense. Both the third and fourth lines are now much bigger with Bjugstad and Crouse on the third and Stenlund paired with McBain on the fourth.

It doesn’t necessarily lead to more hits, but size is important. It can contribute to more faceoff wins, victories for positioning in front of the net and helps defensively.

Now, there’s plenty more work to be done but having Bjugstad back is a boost.

Utah Hockey Club’s offense showed signs of life but it’s still not good enough

It’s been a rough three game stretch for the Utah Hockey Club. After starting red hot with a 4-1-1 record, the club has lost three in a row and are now 4-4-1 on the season.

The most frustrating part of those losses is that Utah has arguably been the better team throughout two of them.

Against Ottawa, Utah led in shots on goal, faceoffs and had way more puck possession. Against the Kings it was similar as they dominated faceoffs, had a few more shots and appeared to have slightly more puck possession. But alas, another loss and similar struggles.

“That was a hell of a hockey game. Two good teams played really hard. I think we played hard on both sides of the puck. I think it was a one-shot game,” Coach Andre Tourigny said.

To be fair, Utah’s performance in LA showed some improvement. In addition to a pair of goals, Utah finally produced on the power play after being held scoreless on their previous 12 opportunities, got bodies to the net, quality shots on goal and found some success.

That was the difference against the Kings.

But to start, they were not possessing high in offensive zone, failed to create traffic and the opportunities were poor. Once they flipped the script and got back to what helped them be successful through the first few games, they finally found the back of the net.

“Not ideal going three in a row here but you can’t hit the panic button and when you win when you can’t feel too high…We’ve got the tools, we’ve got the guys in there it’s just going to come down to having that killer instinct…we’ll for sure come out of this,” Nick Bjugstad said.

Unfortunately, their effort was just a little too late as they ran out of time and couldn’t tie things up to force OT. However, if Utah can get that type of sustained offensive effort from puck drop, they may be able to get back on track over the next few games and return to winning ways.

