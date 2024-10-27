On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Oct 26, 2024, 7:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – BYU football views every week as a “statement” or, more recently, a “Super Bowl.”

The latest coming on Saturday, where No. 11 BYU took down UCF 37-24 in “Super Bowl No. 8.”

After taking down the Knights, BYU improves to 8-0 on the season and is now 5-0 in Big 12 play.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to BYU’s performance throughout and after the game.

One of the highlights that captured the college football world’s attention was the fake field goal attempt. Holder Sam Vander Haar took the snap, then tossed it between his legs to kicker Will Ferrin. Ferrin then took off with the ball and ran for a first down.

Social Media reactions to BYU football defeating UCF in Orlando

Other social media reactions focused on BYU’s 8-0 start to the season, which is the best start by a BYU football team since 2020.

BYU football takes its perfect record into a bye week. After the bye, they will face rival Utah in two weeks in Salt Lake City.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. 

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Reactions after BYU's win over the Knights in Big 12 Conference action.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnathan Hall Interception Sets Up Micah Bernard, Giving Utes Lead

In a game between the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars where both offenses have struggled to put points on the board, a turnover created by the defense was just what the doctor ordered for the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Despite a valiant comeback effort and some improvements in the offensive zone, the Utah Hockey Club lost their third-straight game to the LA Kings.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. Now he's playing like one of the best QB's in the conference.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

The Utah Utes traveled to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars in another Big 12 matchup.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF