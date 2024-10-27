Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – BYU football views every week as a “statement” or, more recently, a “Super Bowl.”

The latest coming on Saturday, where No. 11 BYU took down UCF 37-24 in “Super Bowl No. 8.”

After taking down the Knights, BYU improves to 8-0 on the season and is now 5-0 in Big 12 play.

Social media was buzzing with reactions to BYU’s performance throughout and after the game.

One of the highlights that captured the college football world’s attention was the fake field goal attempt. Holder Sam Vander Haar took the snap, then tossed it between his legs to kicker Will Ferrin. Ferrin then took off with the ball and ran for a first down.

Social Media reactions to BYU football defeating UCF in Orlando

Other social media reactions focused on BYU’s 8-0 start to the season, which is the best start by a BYU football team since 2020.

Final: No. 11 #BYU 37, UCF 24 BYU improves to 8-0 pic.twitter.com/RPqVD8zpbK — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

BYU maybe the first team in history to snap the ball twice in one play on this fake field goal pic.twitter.com/dccfFqct6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 26, 2024

BYU with one of the most beautiful fake FGs of the season. Shoutout to the holder for taking this to the next level. pic.twitter.com/Z7oE8paZXp — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 26, 2024

COUGS CONVERT ON THE FAKE FIELD GOAL 🪄#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Mg0JG3JNTN — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 26, 2024

What a fake by BYU. https://t.co/E3eLidMKTZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 26, 2024

BYU dominates UCF to remain undefeated 😤 pic.twitter.com/pvg7UGzREC — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 26, 2024

Love being as far away from home as possible & still seeing cougar nation come through & do what they do!! Best fans in the world. 8-0! On to the next. #LoveBeingUnderDogs #GoCougs 🤙🏽 — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) October 26, 2024

NEVER DOUBT — Tei Nacua (@TeiNacua) October 26, 2024

Really impressed with BYU. After being pretty fortunate to win last week, Cougars had a long trip to face an underachieving yet talented UCF squad. BYU stormed out to 17-0 lead and was never really challenged. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 26, 2024

BYU football takes its perfect record into a bye week. After the bye, they will face rival Utah in two weeks in Salt Lake City.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper