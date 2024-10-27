One person arrested following police pursuit in Juab County

NEPHI — One person is in custody following a high-speed chase in Juab County on Saturday.

According to Doug Anderson, with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was spotted going 118 mph on state Route 28.

A deputy attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle continued to flee and was able to get away from the pursuing deputy.

Later, the vehicle was spotted again on SR-28. A deputy attempted another traffic stop. However, the vehicle again sped away from the deputy and got onto Interstate 15.

He exited the freeway at milepost 225 at 100 North in Nephi.

Eventually, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into several parked vehicles in the Salt Creek Cinema parking lot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Anderson was unsure of how many vehicles were damaged, or the extent of the damage.

Additionally, police are unsure of why the suspect was fleeing. Anderson also said marijuana was discovered in the suspect’s vehicle.

The Nephi Police Department is handling the crash investigation.