Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. Redshirt freshman sent the Aggies home happy after nailing a 40-yard field goal at the end of regulation for the come-from-behind victory.

Utah State (2-6, 1-3) faced Wyoming (1-7, 1-3) on Saturday, October 26.

First Quarter

Utah State opened the evening with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 36-yard Spencer Petras touchdown pass to Otto Tia. The touchdown came on a trick play: a double-handoff that ended up back in Petras’s hands for the pass to Tia.

TRICKERY FROM THE AGGIES!@USUFootball gets creative for the TD pic.twitter.com/by78anSgCU — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 26, 2024

After trading punts, Wyoming went on its first scoring drive. An Aggie defense that has struggled all season stopped the Cowboys at the 26, forcing a 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 USU.

END 1️⃣ Aggies up 7-3 after the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/1UY70zbLe7 — USU Football (@USUFootball) October 26, 2024

The quarter ended with Wyoming on the move, trailing by four.

Second Quarter

The Cowboys continued an 11-play scoring drive. Sam Scott gave Wyoming the lead with an 11-yard rushing score. Wyoming led 10-7 with 11:19 left in the half.

After trading punts again, USU went on an extended drive thanks to Rahsul Faison. The senior running back picks up gains of 9, 9, 12, 4, and 19 yards to get his team deep into Wyoming territory. Utah State finished the drive with a 30-yard FG from Tanner Cragun to tie the game at 10.

Jordan Vincent ended the next Wyoming drive with a third-down interception.

With a chance to take the lead into the half, Utah State’s offense dipped into their bag of tricks for a second time. Grant Page took a pass in the backfield from Petras before looking downfield. The Aggie receiver found Faison streaking down the sideline for a 36-yard completion, putting USU in the red zone.

Faison finished the drive with an eight-yard rushing score. Utah State led 17-10 at the half.

Third Quarter

Wyoming opened the second half with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard John Hoyland field goal.

Hoyland cut the deficit to one when he hit a 23-yard FG late in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Utah State’s third straight possession of the second half ended with a punt early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler King broke loose for a 54-yard rushing TD on the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage. Wyoming led 22-17 after a failed two-point conversion.

Three 15-yard penalties against Wyoming moved the Aggies inside the Wyoming 40 on the next drive. Completions to Kyrese White and Tia set up first and goal for USU. Petras hit tight end Josh Sterzer across the middle for a lead-changing TD. The Aggies led 24-22 with 11:58 left.

USU’s defense stepped up, forcing a turnover with a big hit on the Cowboy’s next possession. Utah State went three-and-out before punting.

Wyoming dinked and dunked down the field, getting into field goal range with just under two minutes left. Hoyland split the uprights with a 31-yard FG to give his team a 25-24 lead with 1:57 left.

Bryson Barnes replaced Petras at quarterback during the final drive, picking up the first down on a QB keeper. He ran two plays before Petras returned to complete an 18-yard pass to White. Tia moved the Aggies into field goal territory on an eight-yard completion to the 25.

After running the clock to 0:02, USU called a timeout to set up a 40-yard FG attempt. Redshirt freshman Tanner Cragun calmly stepped up and nailed the kick right down the middle for a 27-25 Aggie win.

