On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Oct 26, 2024, 8:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LARAMIE, Wyoming – Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. Redshirt freshman sent the Aggies home happy after nailing a 40-yard field goal at the end of regulation for the come-from-behind victory.

Utah State (2-6, 1-3) faced Wyoming (1-7, 1-3) on Saturday, October 26.

First Quarter

Utah State opened the evening with a seven-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 36-yard Spencer Petras touchdown pass to Otto Tia. The touchdown came on a trick play: a double-handoff that ended up back in Petras’s hands for the pass to Tia.

After trading punts, Wyoming went on its first scoring drive. An Aggie defense that has struggled all season stopped the Cowboys at the 26, forcing a 43-yard field goal that made it 7-3 USU.

The quarter ended with Wyoming on the move, trailing by four.

Second Quarter

The Cowboys continued an 11-play scoring drive. Sam Scott gave Wyoming the lead with an 11-yard rushing score. Wyoming led 10-7 with 11:19 left in the half.

After trading punts again, USU went on an extended drive thanks to Rahsul Faison. The senior running back picks up gains of 9, 9, 12, 4, and 19 yards to get his team deep into Wyoming territory. Utah State finished the drive with a 30-yard FG from Tanner Cragun to tie the game at 10.

Jordan Vincent ended the next Wyoming drive with a third-down interception.

With a chance to take the lead into the half, Utah State’s offense dipped into their bag of tricks for a second time. Grant Page took a pass in the backfield from Petras before looking downfield. The Aggie receiver found Faison streaking down the sideline for a 36-yard completion, putting USU in the red zone.

Faison finished the drive with an eight-yard rushing score. Utah State led 17-10 at the half.

Third Quarter

Wyoming opened the second half with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 27-yard John Hoyland field goal.

Hoyland cut the deficit to one when he hit a 23-yard FG late in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Utah State’s third straight possession of the second half ended with a punt early in the fourth quarter.

Tyler King broke loose for a 54-yard rushing TD on the Cowboys’ first play from scrimmage. Wyoming led 22-17 after a failed two-point conversion.

Three 15-yard penalties against Wyoming moved the Aggies inside the Wyoming 40 on the next drive. Completions to Kyrese White and Tia set up first and goal for USU. Petras hit tight end Josh Sterzer across the middle for a lead-changing TD. The Aggies led 24-22 with 11:58 left.

USU’s defense stepped up, forcing a turnover with a big hit on the Cowboy’s next possession. Utah State went three-and-out before punting.

Wyoming dinked and dunked down the field, getting into field goal range with just under two minutes left. Hoyland split the uprights with a 31-yard FG to give his team a 25-24 lead with 1:57 left.

Bryson Barnes replaced Petras at quarterback during the final drive, picking up the first down on a QB keeper. He ran two plays before Petras returned to complete an 18-yard pass to White. Tia moved the Aggies into field goal territory on an eight-yard completion to the 25.

After running the clock to 0:02, USU called a timeout to set up a 40-yard FG attempt. Redshirt freshman Tanner Cragun calmly stepped up and nailed the kick right down the middle for a 27-25 Aggie win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. 

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Reactions after BYU's win over the Knights in Big 12 Conference action.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnathan Hall Interception Sets Up Micah Bernard, Giving Utes Lead

In a game between the Utah Utes and Houston Cougars where both offenses have struggled to put points on the board, a turnover created by the defense was just what the doctor ordered for the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Despite a valiant comeback effort and some improvements in the offensive zone, the Utah Hockey Club lost their third-straight game to the LA Kings.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 11 BYU Run Game Success Among Questions Answered Against UCF

Jake Retzlaff was once ranked the worst quarterback in the Big 12. Now he's playing like one of the best QB's in the conference.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah vs Houston: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Houston

The Utah Utes traveled to Houston, Texas to take on the Houston Cougars in another Big 12 matchup.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie