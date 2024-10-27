On the Site:
Yamamoto Shuts Down Yankees, Dodgers Go Up 2-0 In World Series

Oct 26, 2024, 9:56 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed one hit over 6 1/3 innings, Freddie Freeman homered for the second straight night and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three early longballs off Carlos Rodón to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday for a 2-0 World Series lead.

Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández also went deep for the Dodgers, who watched superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani walk off the field with a left shoulder injury at the end of the seventh inning.

After the Yankees closed to 4-2 on Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single in the ninth against Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia relieved with the bases loaded and retired pinch-hitter Jose Trevino on a first-pitch flyout for the save.

Yamamoto gave up Juan Soto’s third-inning homer, then retired his last 11 batters.

“I was really looking forward to this game,” he said through a translator, “and I’m glad that we had a great ending.”

Soto also singled off the wall in the ninth and scored on Stanton’s one-out hit off the third-base bag. Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Treinen then struck out Anthony Volpe before Vesia completed a four-hitter.
Ohtani got hurt on a feetfirst slide when he was caught stealing second base to end the seventh.

“He had a little left shoulder subluxation. We’re going to get some tests at some point tonight or tomorrow, and then we’ll know more in the next couple of days,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The strength was great. The range of motion good, so we’re encouraged. But obviously I can’t speculate because (he didn’t) get the scans yet. So once we have the scans, we’ll know more. But again, with the strength, the range of motion good, that’s certainly a positive.”

Game 3 is Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Forty-five of 56 teams holding 2-0 World Series leads have gone on to win the title.

“No one said it’s going to be easy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a long series, and we need to make it a long series now. We won’t flinch.”
New York slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is hitting .150 with six RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 40 postseason at-bats.

Soto’s tying homer on an inside fastball was the only run Yamamoto permitted in two starts and 13 1/3 innings against the Yankees this year. The rookie right-hander left to a huge ovation and gave the very slightest tip of his cap to fans when he walked to the dugout.

“I think everything was working well for me, since the beginning, the first inning,” he said. “It worked pretty good today.”

Yamamoto joined the Dodgers last December for a $325 million, 12-year contract, a record for pitchers, teaming with Ohtani to create record interest in Major League Baseball back in Japan.

Yamamoto was sidelined from June 15 to Sept. 10 because of a strained rotator cuff and this was his finest start since the injury.

“Yamamoto, amazing job tonight and obviously we got out to the early lead and held on,” Freeman said.

In his longest outing since his start in the Bronx, Yamamoto struck out four and walked two with a five-pitch array that included curveballs, splitters, sliders and cutters. He improved to 2-0 in four postseason starts.

He threw his best regular-season game at Yankee Stadium in June when he allowed three hits over seven shutout innings. Hernández had three homers and nine RBIs over that three-game series.

A night after Freeman hit the first walk-off grand slam in Series history to transform a 3-2 deficit with two outs in the 10th inning into a 6-3 win, Edman put the Dodgers ahead with a solo shot in the second.

After Soto tied the score, Mookie Betts singled with two outs in the bottom half and Hernández, in a 3-for-27 slide, homered into the right-center pavilion.

Freeman, who before Friday hadn’t gone deep since since Sept. 16, was greeted with loud cheers before each plate appearance. He worked the count full and homered to right-center again.

Playing on a sprained right ankle, Freeman has homered in four straight Series games dating to Atlanta’s last two games against Houston in 2021. That is one shy of the record held by Astros outfielder George Springer.

“Those six days off were huge for me, between (the) NLCS and the World Series,” Freeman said. “I was able to calm my ankle down. So hopefully with the flight tonight, I’ve been swelling a lot on flights so hopefully tomorrow we can get it down and get in a good spot for Game 3.”

All three Dodgers homers came on fastballs from Rodón, whose 31 longballs allowed during the regular season tied for second-most in the major leagues. Los Angeles had back-to-back Series homers for just the second time, after Pedro Guerrero and Steve Yeager connected against Yankees lefty Ron Guidry for a 2-1 win in Game 5 in 1981.
Rodón gave up four runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles took a 2-0 Series lead for the first time since 1988, when Kirk Gibson’s walk-off homer against Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley won the opener and Orel Hershiser followed with a three-hit shutout. The Yankees are 0-2 for the first time since 2001, when they rebounded to win three straight at home and lost Games 6 and 7 at Arizona.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt and Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler start on Monday. Schmidt has a 3.86 ERA in a pair of postseason starts, no-decisions in Game 3s against Kansas City and Cleveland. Buehler also has started a pair of Game 3s, allowing six runs over five innings in a 6-5 loss to San Diego and pitching four innings in an 8-0 win at the New York Mets.

