LOCAL NEWS

Semitruck fire through Parley’s Canyon closes westbound I-80

Oct 27, 2024, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


SALT LAKE CITY — A semitruck fire closed westbound traffic on Interstate 80 Sunday, backing traffic up by a mile. Two people were injured, officials said.

The Unified Fire Authority was called to the mouth of Parley’s Canyon after the truck’s trailer rolled, causing the fire near exit 131.

A semitruck fire closed westbound traffic on Interstate 80 on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (UDOT)

The two people who were injured were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown, and officials did not say how they sustained them.

All westbound traffic was being diverted back down the canyon as of approximately 8:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire was put out as of approximately 9:15 a.m. Crews were assessing a fuel spill for hazardous material before reopening the roadway.

This story is breaking and may be updated. 

