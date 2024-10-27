Sunday Edition: Samuel J. Abrams
Oct 27, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 1:09 pm
Samuel J. Abrams joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition for a discussion about the cause for optimism in America. Sam Abrams is a professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence College and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. In this episode, he and Boyd discuss how America’s youth are showing the way to a brighter political future. Finally, Boyd looks at how politicians are using time, the past and the future, as a political promise.