BYU Football Climbs Into Top Ten In AP Top 25 College Football Poll

ORLANDO, Fla. – The week ten AP Top 25 poll is out for week ten of the college football season.

BYU ranks at number nine in the weekly rankings.

BYU defeated UCF in Orlando 37-24 behind a balanced performance from all three phases of the game to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff finished with 228 passing yards in the game. He only passed for 28 yards in the second half as BYU kept the action on the ground to salt away the game.

To go along with Retzlaff’s 228 yards through the air, the redshirt junior also had 38 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The Cougars are now 5-0 in Big 12 Conference play as they sit atop the league standings.

BYU has a single-digit ranking next to its name for only the second time in the Kalani Sitake era. The other occurrence was in 2020 when BYU reached No. 8 in the weekly Top 25 rankings.

Other Big 12 teams in the top 25 include Iowa State at No. 11, Kansas State at No. 17, and Colorado at No. 23.

BYU’s next game is against rival Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 9. The Utes are on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Houston Cougars on Saturday night.

AP Top 25: Week 10, 2024 Season

Released: October 27, 2024

1. Oregon | 8-0 | Big Ten

2. Georgia | 6-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 7-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 6-1 | Big Ten

5. Miami | 8-0 | ACC

6. Texas | 7-1 | SEC

7. Tennessee | 6-1 | SEC

8. Notre Dame | 7-1 | FBS Independent

9. BYU | 8-0 | Big 12

10. Texas A&M | 7-1 | SEC

11. Clemson | 6-1 | ACC

11. Iowa State | 7-0 | Big 12

13. Indiana | 8-0 | Big Ten

14. Alabama | 6-2 | SEC

15. Boise State | 6-1 | Mountain West

16. LSU | 6-2 | SEC

17. Kansas State | 7-1 | Big 12

18. Pitt | 7-0 | ACC

19. Ole Miss | 6-2 | SEC

20. SMU | 7-1 | ACC

21. Army West Point | 7-0 | AAC

22. Washington State | 7-1 | Pac-12

23. Colorado | 6-2 | Big 12

24. Illinois | 6-2 | Big Ten

25. Missouri | 6-1 | SEC

