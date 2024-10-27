On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Climbs Into Top Ten In AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Oct 27, 2024, 12:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. – The week ten AP Top 25 poll is out for week ten of the college football season.

BYU ranks at number nine in the weekly rankings.

BYU defeated UCF in Orlando 37-24 behind a balanced performance from all three phases of the game to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff finished with 228 passing yards in the game. He only passed for 28 yards in the second half as BYU kept the action on the ground to salt away the game.

To go along with Retzlaff’s 228 yards through the air, the redshirt junior also had 38 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

The Cougars are now 5-0 in Big 12 Conference play as they sit atop the league standings.

BYU has a single-digit ranking next to its name for only the second time in the Kalani Sitake era. The other occurrence was in 2020 when BYU reached No. 8 in the weekly Top 25 rankings.

Other Big 12 teams in the top 25 include Iowa State at No. 11, Kansas State at No. 17, and Colorado at No. 23.

BYU’s next game is against rival Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 9. The Utes are on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Houston Cougars on Saturday night.

AP Top 25: Week 10, 2024 Season

Released: October 27, 2024

1. Oregon | 8-0 | Big Ten

2. Georgia | 6-1 | SEC

3. Penn State | 7-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 6-1 | Big Ten

5. Miami | 8-0 | ACC

6. Texas | 7-1 | SEC

7. Tennessee | 6-1 | SEC

8. Notre Dame | 7-1 | FBS Independent

9. BYU | 8-0 | Big 12

10. Texas A&M | 7-1 | SEC

11. Clemson | 6-1 | ACC

11. Iowa State | 7-0 | Big 12

13. Indiana | 8-0 | Big Ten

14. Alabama | 6-2 | SEC

15. Boise State | 6-1 | Mountain West

16. LSU | 6-2 | SEC

17. Kansas State | 7-1 | Big 12

18. Pitt | 7-0 | ACC

19. Ole Miss | 6-2 | SEC

20. SMU | 7-1 | ACC

21. Army West Point | 7-0 | AAC

22. Washington State | 7-1 | Pac-12

23. Colorado | 6-2 | Big 12

24. Illinois | 6-2 | Big Ten

25. Missouri | 6-1 | SEC

RELATED STORIES

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Checks Out Of Week Eight Game With Injury

In the third quarter of the week eight game against Jacksonville, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love subbed out with another injury.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 9

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Climbs Into Top Ten In AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Check out the weekly AP Top 25 rankings for week 10 of the college football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Yamamoto Shuts Down Yankees, Dodgers Go Up 2-0 In World Series

the Los Angeles Dodgers hit three early longballs off Carlos Rodón to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Saturday for a 2-0 World Series lead.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Last-Second FG Give Utah State The Win In Laramie

Utah State managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in a 27-25 rock fight against Wyoming in Laramie. 

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To No. 11 BYU Defeating UCF

Reactions after BYU's win over the Knights in Big 12 Conference action.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Climbs Into Top Ten In AP Top 25 College Football Poll