BYU animation students win bronze Student Academy Award for short film

SALT LAKE CITY — A group of Brigham Young University animation students just returned to home from London. And, they didn’t come back to BYU alone.

While in London, the students won a bronze Student Academy Award for their short animated film called “Student Accomplice.”

The film is about a girl trying to pass her driving test when a bank robber jumps in and uses the car as his getaway vehicle.

In a video released by the school, student Lisa Bird described how difficult it is to create an entire animated city. She also explains how the process takes a lot of time and attention to detail.

From doing the animation to writing and recording an original score, over 300 students contributed to the film.

BYU was the only school from the U.S. to win one of the awards.