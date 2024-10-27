Packers QB Jordan Love Checks Out Of Week Eight Game With Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the third quarter of the week eight game against Jacksonville, former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love subbed out with another injury.

Backup QB Malik Willis took over on Green Bay’s next drive.

Jordan Love went down and was slow to get up after this play. Backup QB Malik Willis is now in. pic.twitter.com/5Gy1RnG1fi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2024

After throwing the ball, Love took a hit in the back from a Jaguars defender. He got his balance before immediately bending over and getting down on the turf.

The former Aggie went to the medical tent following the play. It was the second time he got medical attention on Sunday.

Before getting replaced by Willis, Love had completed 14 of his 22 pass attempts for 196 yards.

Jordan Love is back on the field after being looked at in the medical tent pic.twitter.com/YujH1mja4b — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 27, 2024

Early in the first, Love was shaken up after taking a hit and went into the tent before eventually returning for Green Bay’s next drive.

The 2024 season has been full of ups and downs for Love and the Packers. On top of a handful of injuries, Love has had a turnover problem when he’s on the field.

Regardless, he has stepped up when it matters, leading Green Bay to a 5-2 record.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

