On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘It’s way too much’: Clinton housing proposal spurs petition drive to halt development

Oct 27, 2024, 3:15 PM

Adam Larsen, part of the contingent of Clinton residents petitioning to try and halt a developing ...

Adam Larsen, part of the contingent of Clinton residents petitioning to try and halt a developing proposal, at Heritage Park in the city, talks with KSL.com on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

(Tim Vandenack, KSL.com)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY TIM VANDENACK, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

CLINTON — The change in Clinton from the mid-1990s, when Deanna Larsen first moved to the city, to now has been dramatic.

“It’s 1,000% different,” she said. “I think everything was stop signs.”

The estimated population from 1995 to 2023 has actually gone from 9,271 to 23,588 — up 154% — according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. Still, there has been a lot of growth in a part of Davis County that has experienced explosive expansion in recent years, and Larsen and others are now saying enough is enough.

“The population infusion is just too fast,” said her husband, Adam Larsen.

The Clinton City Council’s decision to give the green light to a 341-unit housing development on open land was the tipping point. Now, the Larsens and others have launched a drive to nullify the Aug. 27 zoning change that allows the project to proceed, aiming to halt the development. They need 3,548 signatures on the petitions they’re circulating by Nov. 6; as of Thursday, they had nearly 2,900, according to Adam Larsen.

The 341 units — 266 townhomes and 75 single-family homes — “may not sound like a lot compared to some cities, but it is situated right next to Clinton’s border, where West Point has already planned 200 townhomes. So we are concerned it’s going to become a townhome city there. It’s way too much,” said Sierra Coombs, another Clinton resident involved in the effort.

Adam Larsen worries about an unstoppable engine of growth and development, the sort of thing he and his wife were trying to escape when they moved to Clinton in the 1990s. Two other development proposals in Clinton calling for around 350 new townhomes between them, he said, are already in the works. “I think now that the floodgates are open, (development proposals) are being pushed through with too little input,” he said.

City officials aren’t saying much since the challenge by the residents, permitted in state statute, is still unfolding. If the petitioners get enough valid signatures, the question of whether to reverse the Aug. 27 zoning change, approved in a 3-2 vote, would be put to Clinton voters on a ballot next year, probably in November.

“The city respects the ability of our residents to utilize the processes available to them,” Clinton City Manager Trevor Cahoon said in a message.

The landowner and developer, though, has plenty to say. The development area in western Clinton covers 34.9 acres, including 19.7 acres annexed into the Clinton on Aug. 27, and bumps up against fast-growing West Point to the south.

“I don’t agree with them,” said Mike Hatch.

The petitioners variously worry about congested roads, crowded schools and exhausted water resources. But Hatch said the proposed development is located on an ideal piece of property. It’s near the planned northward extension of the north-south West Davis Corridor and sits near 1800 North, envisioned to become a major east-west corridor, which will allow for relatively smooth traffic flow.

Davis School District officials, he said, have advised cities to grow as they deem appropriate, leaving school construction concerns to them. The district opened a new elementary school in West Point this school year due to growth in northwestern Davis County, and a new junior high school is taking shape in West Point, to be finished next year.

An aerial photo, looking to the southeast, of the site of a proposed housing development in Clinton that has sparked controversy. The right side of the photo shows part of West Point. (City of Clinton)

As for water, Hatch said Clinton officials have “made it abundantly clear” that the city has access to sufficient water to allow for growth.

More broadly, Hatch thinks the project is about addressing Utah’s housing crunch as the state’s population grows. “That’s kind of what happens when we have kids and things like that and people need a place to live,” he said.

Growth pressures likely to persist

Regardless, the growth in the area around Clinton, notably in nearby West Point and Syracuse, is unmistakable. Excluding cities with less than 10,000 people, West Point, population 12,479, was the eighth-fastest growing city in Utah from 2022 to 2023; and Syracuse, population 37,022, was 10th-fastest, according to Census Bureau estimates. Clinton’s population, an estimated 23,588, has held relatively steady since 2000, when it totaled 23,396.

Likewise, growth pressures will probably persist.

The few pockets of remaining open, undeveloped land in Davis County are located largely in the northwestern corner of the county, where West Point, Syracuse, Clinton and Clearfield are located. Moreover, the West Davis Corridor, the limited-access roadway linking West Point and Farmington that opened last January, makes the area more accessible.

Clinton residents like the Larsens and Coombs, nevertheless, think there has to be a better way to manage growth. Adam Larsen thinks more single-family homes ought to be part of the development mix Hatch is pursuing. “Townhomes are fine, just not 266 in the same development,” he said.

Deanna Larsen, meantime, acknowledges the need for more housing, particularly more affordable housing, but thinks Clinton is bearing too much of the burden. “We can all do our part. But it’s not Clinton’s responsibility to solve Utah’s housing problem,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Joesph Eden has build a Halloween display at his home in Kearns for 20 years, which has become quit...

Brianna Chavez

Owner of beloved Kearns Halloween display says this year is the last

The owner of a beloved Halloween display in Kearns said this year will likely be his last. 

29 minutes ago

Police say a man accused of making threats toward churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested ...

Mark Jones

Man accused of making threats toward churches arrested in Wyoming

Cottonwood Heights police are searching for an individual, who they say made threats of violence toward local churches.

2 hours ago

Adam Larsen, part of the contingent of Clinton residents petitioning to try and halt a developing ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘It’s way too much’: Clinton housing proposal spurs petition drive to halt development

https://www.ksl.com/article/51163306/its-way-too-much-clinton-housing-proposal-spurs-petition-drive-to-halt-development

3 hours ago

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A recent survey found members of...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Latter-day Saints don’t want to talk politics at church, survey says

A recent survey found members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are less in favor of having political conversations in religious settings than members of other religious groups, but are still civically engaged.

4 hours ago

A group of BYU animation students won a bronze Student Academy Award for their animated short film....

BECKY BRUCE

BYU animation students win bronze Student Academy Award for short film

A group of Brigham Young University animation students just returned to home from London. And, they didn’t come back to BYU alone.

5 hours ago

Samuel J. Abrams joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition for a discussion about the cause f...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Samuel J. Abrams

Samuel J. Abrams joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition for a discussion about the cause for optimism in America.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘It’s way too much’: Clinton housing proposal spurs petition drive to halt development