Man accused of making threats toward churches arrested in Wyoming

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man accused of making threats toward multiple churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested in Wyoming.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Keith Barber, who may also go by Troy Hire, was considered to be armed and dangeroous.

Police said Barber called 911 on Sunday to state that he was standing outside a Catholic church with a knife and allegedly was “feeling violent towards Catholics.” The release also states that an alleged threat was made toward a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Police said Barber fled the scene, but was later taken into custody in Wyoming.

“Barber is believed to be experiencing an unknown mental crisis and is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the release stated.

If you have any information about the incidents in Cottonwood Heights, you are asked to contact Cottonwood Heights police.