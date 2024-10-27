On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of making threats toward churches arrested in Wyoming

Oct 27, 2024, 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm

Police say a man accused of making threats toward churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested ...

Police say a man accused of making threats toward churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested in Wyoming. (Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

(Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A man accused of making threats toward multiple churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested in Wyoming.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Keith Barber, who may also go by Troy Hire, was considered to be armed and dangeroous.

Police said Barber called 911 on Sunday to state that he was standing outside a Catholic church with a knife and allegedly was “feeling violent towards Catholics.” The release also states that an alleged threat was made toward a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

 

Keith Barber (Cottonwood Heights Police Department)

Police said Barber fled the scene, but was later taken into custody in Wyoming.

“Barber is believed to be experiencing an unknown mental crisis and is believed to be armed and dangerous,” the release stated.

If you have any information about the incidents in Cottonwood Heights, you are asked to contact Cottonwood Heights police.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Joesph Eden has build a Halloween display at his home in Kearns for 20 years, which has become quit...

Brianna Chavez

Owner of beloved Kearns Halloween display says this year is the last

The owner of a beloved Halloween display in Kearns said this year will likely be his last. 

28 minutes ago

Police say a man accused of making threats toward churches in Cottonwood Heights has been arrested ...

Mark Jones

Man accused of making threats toward churches arrested in Wyoming

Cottonwood Heights police are searching for an individual, who they say made threats of violence toward local churches.

2 hours ago

Adam Larsen, part of the contingent of Clinton residents petitioning to try and halt a developing ...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

‘It’s way too much’: Clinton housing proposal spurs petition drive to halt development

https://www.ksl.com/article/51163306/its-way-too-much-clinton-housing-proposal-spurs-petition-drive-to-halt-development

3 hours ago

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A recent survey found members of...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Latter-day Saints don’t want to talk politics at church, survey says

A recent survey found members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are less in favor of having political conversations in religious settings than members of other religious groups, but are still civically engaged.

4 hours ago

A group of BYU animation students won a bronze Student Academy Award for their animated short film....

BECKY BRUCE

BYU animation students win bronze Student Academy Award for short film

A group of Brigham Young University animation students just returned to home from London. And, they didn’t come back to BYU alone.

5 hours ago

Samuel J. Abrams joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition for a discussion about the cause f...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Samuel J. Abrams

Samuel J. Abrams joins Boyd Matheson this week on Sunday Edition for a discussion about the cause for optimism in America.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man accused of making threats toward churches arrested in Wyoming